NFP Appoints Beth Robertson as Health and Benefits Leader

Robertson brings over 25 years of experience across employee benefits, human resources and financial management to this leadership role

NEW YORK, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, an Aon company and leading property and casualty (P&C) broker and benefits consultant, today announced the appointment of Beth Robertson to president, Health and Benefits.

Robertson, based in Austin, Texas, will report to Ed O'Malley, executive vice president and head of Insurance Brokerage and Consulting. She had served as co-leader, Health and Benefits since January 2025 alongside Kim Bell, who is retiring from her role as executive vice president, head of Health and Benefits.

Beth Robertson has been named president of Health & Benefits at NFP.

"With Beth assuming this role, we're entering an exciting period in our Human Capital business," said O'Malley. "Beth has been instrumental in shaping our strategy and execution, strengthening client relationships and driving growth. Her collaborative leadership style and strong understanding of the employee benefits industry and NFP's role within it make her the right choice to lead our Health and Benefits business into its next chapter."

Robertson started at NFP in 2005 as an account manager, eventually becoming vice president, Strategic Accounts, in 2013. From 2015 to 2016, she worked as a principal at Mercer in the Washington, D.C. area. She returned to NFP in 2017, working as regional managing director of NFP's Atlantic region before becoming co-leader of Health and Benefits. She is a founding advisory board member of NFP's Diversity and Inclusion Board and a former March of Dimes board member.

"I'm honored to take on this leadership role and build on the strong foundation and momentum our team has established in the marketplace," said Robertson. "The health and benefits landscape continues to be a complex and shifting area of an employer's business. NFP is well positioned to deliver tailored solutions that meet the needs of clients today, helping them contain costs, care for their workforce and retain talent."

About NFP

NFP, an Aon company, helps companies and individuals address today's most significant Risk Capital and Human Capital challenges.

With colleagues across the U.S., Canada, UK and Ireland, and global capabilities enhanced by the Aon advantage, NFP serves a diversity of clients, industries and communities. Our collaborative team provides specialized expertise and customized solutions, including property and casualty insurance, employee benefits, life insurance, executive benefits, wealth management and retirement plan advisory.

For more information, visit nfp.com.

SOURCE NFP Corp.