NFP Acquires The Hamilton Group, LLC, Expanding P&C Capabilities in U.S. Northeast Region

Hamilton Group brings risk management solutions for businesses across the tristate area

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, an Aon company and leading property and casualty (P&C) broker and benefits consultant, today announced the acquisition of The Hamilton Group, LLC (Hamilton Group), a multi-disciplinary insurance broker based in Cedar Knolls, New Jersey. Greg Frankel and David Page will join NFP as senior vice presidents reporting to Lauren Kim, regional managing director of P&C in NFP's Northeast Region.

"We're thrilled to welcome Greg, Dave and the Hamilton Group to NFP," said Kate Henry, president, Northeast region. "Hamilton Group has a well-established reputation in the market through its strong management team, longstanding carrier relationships and disciplined P&C execution. Their approach to risk management aligns with our service model and complements our regional platform, strengthening our ability to deliver more complex, integrated solutions to their clients."

Family-owned and operated, Hamilton Group has serviced small and mid-size businesses across New Jersey and the tri-state area for nearly seventy years. The agency has built and nurtured longstanding carrier relationships within the market, enabling Hamilton to consistently deliver the most competitive commercial and personal lines insurance solutions for its clients.

"Joining NFP positions us well for our next phase of growth," said Frankel. "NFP's scale and resources across the property and casualty insurance ecosystem enhance our ability to deliver more integrated risk solutions for clients across the tristate area, while maintaining the personal level of service our firm is known for."

About NFP

NFP, an Aon company, helps companies and individuals address today's most significant risk capital and human capital challenges.

With colleagues across the U.S., Canada, UK and Ireland, and global capabilities enhanced by the Aon advantage, NFP serves a diversity of clients, industries and communities. Our collaborative team provides specialized expertise and customized solutions, including property and casualty insurance, employee benefits, life insurance, executive benefits, wealth management and retirement plan advisory.

SOURCE NFP Corp.