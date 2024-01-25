NFP AND THE NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE ANNOUNCE MULTIYEAR NORTH AMERICAN PARTNERSHIP

NFP Named the Official Business Insurance Brokerage Partner of the NHL

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, a leading property and casualty (P&C) broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement plan advisor, and the National Hockey League (NHL®) today announced a new multiyear North American partnership, naming NFP the Official Business Insurance Brokerage Partner of the NHL.

The new partnership provides NFP with an array of exclusive marketing rights and designations that will connect the brand with the NHL and its fans through the NHL's vast marketing, digital and social media channels.

The partnership begins immediately, and NFP will receive broadcast exposure through Digitally Enhanced Dasherboards, the League's advanced approach to dynamic dasherboard advertising during marquee NHL events – NHL Winter Classic®, NHL Stadium Series™ and NHL® All-Star Weekend – throughout the partnership. In addition to community engagements and experiential elements, the NFP brand will also be visible in various ways at these NHL events, such as with branded dasherboards and in-arena and in-stadium signage.

"Long-term partnerships are at the heart of NFP's success and our relationship with the NHL is one that we are particularly proud of," said Doug Hammond, NFP's Chairman and CEO. "Over the past several decades, we've supported the League's growth and success with specialized risk management expertise and insurance solutions. We look forward to continuing to deliver value to the NHL's business while seizing the opportunities of this new element of our partnership."

"This is an exciting milestone in our relationship with the NHL and the growth of our sponsorship portfolio," said Eric Boester, NFP's Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. "With aligned values and an international focus, we're looking forward to a collaboration that elevates our community impact and maximizes the value of the partnership for everyone involved."

"NFP has been the NHL's insurance broker for more than 30 years and a critical partner for NHL business operations. We are thrilled to expand our long-term relationship into an official NHL partnership, NFP's first with a national sports league," said Keith Wachtel, NHL Chief Business Officer and Senior Executive Vice President. "NFP sees the immense value the NHL audience can deliver to drive business, and through our partnership, NFP will be able to tell impactful stories to NHL fans and NFP customers around ways we are working together while also engaging with future customers through unforgettable hospitality experiences at tentpole League events."

NHL, the NHL Shield and the word mark NHL Winter Classic are registered trademarks and the NHL Winter Classic logo, NHL All-Star logo and NHL Stadium Series name and logo are trademarks of the National Hockey League. NHL and NHL team marks are the property of the NHL and its teams. © NHL 2024. All Rights Reserved.

About NFP

NFP is a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement plan advisor that provides solutions enabling client success through the expertise of over 8,000 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors, and financial institutions. NFP is the 9th best place to work for large employers in insurance, 7th largest privately-owned broker, 7th largest benefits broker by global revenue and 13th largest broker of US business (all rankings according to Business Insurance).

Visit NFP.com to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.

About the NHL

The National Hockey League (NHL®), founded in 1917, consists of 32 Member Clubs. Each team roster reflects the League's international makeup with players from more than 20 countries represented, all vying for the most cherished and historic trophy in professional sports – the Stanley Cup®. Every year, the NHL entertains more than 670 million fans in-arena and through its partners on national television and radio; more than 191 million followers - league, team and player accounts combined - across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube; and more than 100 million fans online at NHL.com. The League broadcasts games in more than 160 countries and territories through its rightsholders including ESPN, TNT Sports and NHL Network in the U.S.; Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada; Viaplay in the Nordics, Baltics, Poland and the UK; MTV3 in Finland; Nova in Czech Republic and Slovakia; Sky Sports and ProSieben in Germany; MySports in Switzerland; and CCTV5+ in China; and reaches fans worldwide with games available to stream in every country. Fans are engaged across the League's digital assets on mobile devices via the free NHL® App; across nine social media platforms; on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™; and on NHL.com, available in eight languages and featuring unprecedented access to player and team statistics as well as every regular-season and playoff game box score dating back to the League's inception, powered by SAP. NHL Productions develops compelling original programming featuring unprecedented access to players, coaches and League and team personnel for distribution across the NHL's social and digital platforms.

The NHL is committed to building healthy and vibrant communities using the sport of hockey to celebrate fans of every race, color, religion, national origin, gender identity, age, sexual orientation, and socio-economic status. The NHL's Hockey Is For Everyone® initiative reinforces that the official policy of the sport is one of inclusion on the ice, in locker rooms, boardrooms and stands. The NHL is expanding access and opportunity for people of all backgrounds and abilities to play hockey, fostering more inclusive environments and growing the game through a greater diversity of participants. To date, the NHL has invested more than $100 million in youth hockey and grassroots programs, with a commitment to invest an additional $5 million for diversity and inclusion programs over the next year.

SOURCE NFP Corp.