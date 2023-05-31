NFP Appoints Andrew Perkins to Lead North American Trade Credit and Political Risk Practice

Industry veteran brings extensive and specialized experience helping clients protect against the credit and political risk from trading and investing at home and abroad

TORONTO, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement plan advisor, today announced the hiring of Andrew Perkins as senior vice president to lead its North American Trade Credit and Political Risk practice. This practice is responsible for developing solutions to protect clients' accounts receivable and foreign investments and ensuring the safety of their key people. Perkins reports to Guy Jolicoeur, managing director, Technical Risks and Specialty Lines, NFP in Canada.

"I am excited to welcome Andrew to NFP's Trade Credit and Political Risk practice, an important element of our growing global P&C business," said Jolicoeur. "Hiring Andrew reflects NFP's focus on recruiting industry leaders with specialized expertise and reinforces our commitment to establishing an integrated cross-border strategy. He is an outstanding addition to our team and will enhance our ability to deliver the insights and solutions our clients need."

Perkins comes to NFP from Atradius CYC, where he served as vice president and commercial director for the firm's Canada branch. He has 30 years of experience in the trade credit and political risk market, including senior leadership positions in sales, underwriting, account management, e-commerce and product development at leading underwriters of trade credit and political risk insurance.

"I'm thrilled to join NFP and lead its Trade Credit and Political Risk practice. It's a terrific opportunity to make a significant contribution to the company's growing P&C business," said Perkins. "I've always been impressed with NFP's suite of value-added services and look forward to building on the team's outstanding track record of designing risk management strategies to help clients improve their coverage, claims management and program marketing."

About NFP
NFP is a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement plan advisor that provides solutions enabling client success through the expertise of over 7,400 global employees, including more than 1,000 employees in Canada, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors and financial institutions. NFP is the 9th best place to work for large employers in insurance, 7th largest privately-owned broker, 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue and 13th largest broker of US business (all rankings according to Business Insurance).

Visit NFP.ca to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.

SOURCE NFP Corp.

