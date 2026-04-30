NFP Welcomes Sean Pender to Its Expanding Construction and Infrastructure Team in North America

Pender assumes project risk advisor and broker role to help guide NFP clients on their construction project risk management and insurance needs

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, an Aon company and leading property and casualty (P&C) broker and benefits consultant, today announced the addition of Sean Pender as senior vice president, Project Risk Advisory, Construction and Infrastructure Group (C&I). Pender will advise owners and contractors on complex construction risk, leading the structuring and placement of project specific insurance programs across the full lifecycle of construction projects. Based in Somerville, New Jersey, Pender will report to Andrew Canning, Project Risk Advisory leader at NFP.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Sean to the team. He brings deep experience advising on complex construction risks across the full project lifecycle," said Canning. "As projects grow larger, more technical and more exposed to risks such as natural catastrophes, contract-driven liability and supply chain disruption, clients need an advisor who understands how risk is transferred, financed and managed. Sean has been a high-impact partner for clients navigating these challenges and will be a trusted source for our C&I team across the U.S."

With over two decades of experience, Pender has managed project-specific and corporate risk programs for construction clients both in the New York tristate area and with operations in other states. He most recently worked at CAC Specialty, part of the CAC Group, as the Construction and Development Practice leader, where he delivered cost-effective, project-specific construction solutions. His experience in the region includes working as the New York and New Jersey Commercial Lines manager at USI Insurance Services and as director of Operations and client advocate, New York Construction at WTW.

"I'm excited to join NFP's Construction and Infrastructure team at a time when project risk has never been more complex," said Pender. "As projects grow larger and more technically demanding, tailored risk management strategies have become more necessary. NFP's depth of expertise and collaborative approach allows us to deliver clear, effective solutions that support clients across every phase of the construction process."

About NFP

NFP, an Aon company, helps companies and individuals address today's most significant Risk Capital and Human Capital challenges.

With colleagues across the U.S., Canada, UK and Ireland, and global capabilities enhanced by the Aon advantage, NFP serves a diversity of clients, industries and communities. Our collaborative team provides specialized expertise and customized solutions, including property and casualty insurance, employee benefits, life insurance, executive benefits, wealth management and retirement plan advisory.

SOURCE NFP Corp.