NFP Launches National Flood Practice for Personal Risk Clients

Dana Sutton, an industry expert on complex flood programs, named Flood Practice leader

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, an Aon company and leading property and casualty (P&C) broker and benefits consultant, has launched its Flood Practice, designed for the company's Personal Risk clients. NFP also announced it has appointed Dana Sutton to serve as national Flood Practice leader. Sutton, vice president at NFP, has more than 15 years of experience writing complex flood exposures across the U.S. The practice expands upon the company's Atlantic region Flood Practice.

"In our experience in the Atlantic region, people underestimate their flood risk even when they have property insurance," said Sutton. "I'm proud to take on this leadership role and drive NFP's efforts to ensure our Personal Risk clients receive the coverage and support they need. The practice will provide thorough, well-designed solutions that protect our clients and what matters most to them."

According to FEMA, floods are the most common and expensive natural disaster in the United States. By analyzing modeling information, historical flood data, property-specific risk factors and comparing FEMA's National Flood Insurance Program and private market policies across carriers, the practice will help clients better understand their flood risk and provide highly personalized strategic coverage options.

"Dana and her team have built an exceptional service model for clients navigating an increasingly complex flood risk landscape," said Brett Woodward, president, Personal Risk for NFP. "Flood risk is frequently misunderstood and underinsured, and most clients don't realize their true exposure. We aim to be a leader in client advocacy and risk education with the most comprehensive flood coverage in the country."

About NFP

NFP, an Aon company, helps companies and individuals address today's most significant Risk Capital and Human Capital challenges.

With colleagues across the U.S., Canada, UK and Ireland, and global capabilities enhanced by the Aon advantage, NFP serves a diversity of clients, industries and communities. Our collaborative team provides specialized expertise and customized solutions, including property and casualty insurance, employee benefits, life insurance, executive benefits, wealth management and retirement plan advisory.

For more information, visit nfp.com.

SOURCE NFP Corp.