NFP Appoints Tom Gillingham, Head of Commercial Risk, and John Mahoney, Head of Programs

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, an Aon company and leading property and casualty (P&C) broker and benefits consultant, today announced Tom Gillingham as president, Commercial Risk, expanding his executive leadership across NFP's commercial P&C, programs and wholesale businesses. The company also appointed John Mahoney head of Programs, Totalis Program Underwriters, NFP's Specialty MGA and MGU.

Gillingham will drive NFP's commercial risk strategy with a focus on organic growth, new business capture, acquisition opportunities and revenue expansion. Based in Seattle, Washington, Gillingham will report to Ed O'Malley, EVP and head of insurance brokerage and consulting for NFP.

"With his proven record of P&C leadership and his ability to deliver strong results, Tom's promotion is well-deserved," said O'Malley. "Since joining NFP, Tom has consistently excelled in every position, most notably in growing and developing our highly successful programs business. Under his leadership, alongside our outstanding commercial risk teams, we're poised for continued success."

Gillingham joined NFP in 2017 as part of NFP's acquisition of EverGuard Insurance Services, Inc., a program administrator focused on providing commercial P&C products to restaurants, bars and taverns. Since 2020, he has served as managing director and then president of NFP's Specialty MGA and MGU programs, overseeing 27 programs that deliver specialty solutions for challenging and underserved areas of the commercial P&C market.

"I'm excited to lead NFP's Commercial Risk business, and build on the strong foundation we've established," said Gillingham. "By leveraging our expertise in risk management and innovative structures, we will continue to deliver tailored strategies that drive resilience and long-term value for our mid-market clients."

As head of Totalis Program Underwriters, Mahoney will focus on driving growth, supporting the Totalis platform's distribution and carrier partners and underwriting for the market's most complex risks. He also joined NFP via EverGuard in 2017 and in addition to leading the company's hospitality program, Mahoney has served on the Totalis leadership committee supporting the 27 programs in the division.

"Specialty programs are a critical part of NFP's risk capital strategy, and I look forward to expanding our reach and solutions for complex risks," said Mahoney. "Working closely with our valued carrier and distribution partners, we'll continue to provide disciplined underwriting expertise and create opportunities for success in challenging segments."

