NFP Appoints Jessica Espinoza, Retirement Advisory National Practice Leader, and Stephen Jans, Wealth Management National Practice Leader

New practice leaders ensure commitment to delivering integrated solutions for middle market clients that reflect the full spectrum of their financial needs

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, an Aon company and leading property and casualty broker and benefits consultant, announced the appointments of Jessica Espinoza and Stephen Jans as national practice leaders of Retirement Advisory and Wealth Management, respectively. Espinoza, based in Bethesda, Maryland, and Jans, based in Minneapolis, will report to Ed O'Malley, executive vice president, head of Insurance Brokerage and Consulting. This appointment follows Aon's sale of Wealthspire Advisors, Fiducient Advisors, Newport Private Wealth and related platforms to Madison Dearborn Partners, which closed on October 30.

"We're thrilled to elevate Espinoza and Jans to lead our retirement and wealth business lines," said O'Malley. "NFP remains deeply committed to these businesses and will continue to serve clients with the same level of expertise and care they've come to expect. While some components of our business are evolving, retirement and wealth remain integral to our strategy and service model."

Espinoza, an experienced retirement plan advisor with nearly two decades of experience in the middle market, brings a proven track record of innovation and impact to her role where she will lead the next chapter of growth in NFP's retirement services. Espinoza's career began at NFP in 2006. She is a CFA charterholder and has served on the NFP's national investment committee since 2016. As a managing director, this appointment broadens her oversight of NFP's retirement business from the Atlantic region to a national focus.

"I'm honored to lead our retirement business and build on NFP's legacy of delivering exceptional value to plan sponsors and participants," said Espinoza. "Our clients rely on us for comprehensive, end-to-end retirement solutions that support participant financial wellness and long-term security. I'm excited to build on our strong foundation and continue delivering outstanding advice to plan sponsors and participants."

Jans, a respected leader with over 30 years of experience in wealth management, began his career as a financial advisor and joined NFP in 2007. Throughout his tenure, he has consistently delivered innovative, client-centric strategies that emphasize education, tools and access to help individuals and families optimize their financial futures.

"I'm thrilled to begin this new chapter leading our Wealth Management practice," said Jans. "Our commitment to wealth management remains unwavering, and we will continue to deliver personalized, high-impact wealth guidance to individuals, families and institutions across the country, ensuring our clients receive the same trusted expertise and tailored strategies they've come to expect from NFP."

About NFP

NFP, an Aon company, helps companies and individuals address today's most significant Risk Capital and Human Capital challenges.

With colleagues across the U.S., Canada, UK and Ireland, and global capabilities enhanced by the Aon advantage, NFP serves a diversity of clients, industries and communities. Our collaborative team provides specialized expertise and customized solutions, including property and casualty insurance, employee benefits, life insurance, executive benefits, wealth management and retirement plan advisory.

SOURCE NFP Corp.