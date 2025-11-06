NFP Welcomes David Roberts, Expanding Its Construction Surety Capabilities Across North America

Surety veteran Roberts has underwritten, managed programs of all sizes and built relationships with a range of contractors within the North American marketplace

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, an Aon company and leading property and casualty broker and benefits consultant, has appointed Dave Roberts as senior vice president, Surety, in its Northeast region. Based in New Jersey, Roberts will report to Thomas Henn, senior vice president and head of Surety.

"I'm excited to welcome Dave to the team as we continue to allocate resources to our Construction and Infrastructure Group," said Henn. "Dave is a well-respected surety professional with deep ties in the construction market. We're eager to apply his extensive experience, expertise and meaningful contributions to clients and colleagues."

Roberts has over three decades of experience managing commercial risk and building client relationships. He spent the last 20 years leading Liberty Mutual's largest surety office as a senior surety underwriting manager in New York City and previously worked for other market-leading surety carriers. Dave also holds a Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter designation.

"As the surety industry adapts to new challenges in commercial risk, I look forward to matching a client's risk profile and business goals with the right surety placement," said Roberts. "NFP's highly specialized construction surety experts, their tailored approach to coverage and their trusted relationships with clients and carriers sets them apart. I'm ready to build on the team's outstanding service model and unique tools to expand our opportunities in this market."

