NFP Launches HR+, a Packaged Human Resources Solution to Help Growth-Mode Businesses Manage Their Personnel

News provided by

NFP Corp.

11 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

Solution provides HR support and flexible contract terms for growing employers that need access to expanded human capital capabilities

BIRMINGHAM, England, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, HR services consultant, and retirement plan advisor, today announced the launch of HR+, NFP's new packaged human resources solution. The bundled offering provides expert HR support, scalable services and flexible contract terms ideal for high-growth companies. In addition, HR+ provides clients with regular HR and employment law updates to support compliance with employment regulations.

"We have seen a huge increase in demand from businesses frustrated by their current HR solution because of a lack of support when issues arise or being locked into a long-term contract that fails to accommodate needs as the business grows," said Steve Foulger, director, HR Services and Organisational Change, NFP.

NFP's HR+ is designed to support businesses experiencing rapid growth and needing access to a wider set of human capital capabilities. The solution also serves growing businesses that aren't large enough to support an internal HR team and/or need to rely on employment lawyers to resolve their people issues.

"We've built HR+ to empower organisations to overcome frustrations that stand in the way of their progress. Our HR experts take the time to listen to clients' needs, no matter how simple or complex, and provide productive solutions," said Foulger. "NFP's HR+ gives clients an affordable and flexible alternative to costly and cumbersome services, so they can focus on what is best for their business and people."

As an addendum to NFP's HR+, employers can access extra legal protection with legal expenses insurance. This can be added to NFP's HR+ solution or purchased as a standalone order. Legal expenses insurance helps cover costs incurred due to legal action, providing financial protection should a legal dispute occur, liability coverage for disbursements and the reimbursement of legal fees of other parties. This includes disputes relating to contracts, criminal prosecution, data protection, employment, personal injury, property, statutory license protection and tax protection and VAT.

About NFP
NFP is a leading insurance broker and consultant providing specialised property and casualty, corporate benefits, retirement, HR services and individual solutions through its licensed subsidiaries and affiliates. NFP enables client success through the expertise of over 8,000 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, providers, and financial institutions. NFP is the 9th best place to work for large employers in insurance, 7th largest privately-owned broker, 7th largest benefits broker by global revenue and 13th largest broker of US business (all rankings according to Business Insurance).

Visit NFP.co.uk to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.

SOURCE NFP Corp.

Also from this source

NFP Integrates Its Surety Practice into Its Construction & Infrastructure Group

Captive Industry Specialist Amanda Wescott Joins NFP's Risk and Insurance Strategy Collective

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.