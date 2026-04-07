NFP Launches NFP Connect for ICOLI, Expanding Its Integrated Administration Platform for Insurance Companies

Platform delivers secure, streamlined life insurance administration for insurance clients

NEW YORK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, an Aon company and leading property and casualty (P&C) broker and benefits consultant, today announced the launch of NFP Connect for Insurance Company-Owned Life Insurance (ICOLI). This is the latest addition to its proprietary digital platform that centralizes the administration and oversight of institutionally owned life insurance programs.

"This new administration platform is the next phase of our investment in technology to meet how our ICOLI clients operate today," said Tony Greene, president of NFP's Executive Benefits division. "ICOLI programs are long-term, high-stakes commitments, and they deserve infrastructure that reflects that reality. This platform is designed to improve security and support more informed decision-making for carriers that rely on ICOLI as part of their strategic asset allocation and funding of executive benefits obligations."

NFP Connect will host ICOLI programs on the same secure interface already used by NFP clients for bank-owned life insurance and nonqualified benefit plan administration. The platform provides automated information delivery and seamless online access to policy and investment data through an intuitive design that enables clients to quickly locate the information they need.

"ICOLI is a long-term business commitment that requires dependable administration and transparency," said Sean Devlin, senior vice president of Business Development, Executive Benefits, at NFP. "We are committed to modernizing ICOLI administration and aligning it with contemporary institutional standards of governance and oversight. We aim to deliver an integrated executive benefits platform for clients."

ICOLI is part of NFP's broader executive benefits platform, which combines consulting, administration and technology to align clients' investment strategies, policy administration and oversight across stakeholders.

About NFP

NFP, an Aon company, helps companies and individuals address today's most significant risk capital and human capital challenges.

With colleagues across the U.S., Canada, UK and Ireland, and global capabilities enhanced by the Aon advantage, NFP serves a diversity of clients, industries and communities. Our collaborative team provides specialized expertise and customized solutions, including property and casualty insurance, employee benefits, life insurance, executive benefits, wealth management and retirement plan advisory.

SOURCE NFP Corp.