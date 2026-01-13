NFPA unveils NFPA LiNK® 3.0, advancing digital transformation in fire and life safety

The latest version of NFPA LiNK introduces powerful new tools and an AI assistant, helping professionals apply safety standards with confidence and speed

QUINCY, Mass., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) today announced a major milestone update to its digital platform NFPA LiNK®, which provides access to the organization's vast codes and standards library and other related resources. The next generation of NFPA LiNK has been purpose-built — with AI top of mind — to help safety professionals make faster, smarter decisions as they work with NFPA guidelines to keep people safe, buildings up to code, and processes efficient.

"We couldn't be prouder to launch the new AI-powered enhancements in NFPA LiNK. This new version is a game-changer that takes NFPA LiNK from being a reference tool to a career companion for professionals across the world. It brings intelligence, accessibility, and speed to finding the latest codes and standards, helping people apply safety more effectively wherever they are. And with the inclusion of CASI™, our new AI-powered assistant, users can trust the information they are getting, because it's grounded in official NFPA information and resources that define safety. The next generation of NFPA LiNK bolsters our dedication to raising the bar for fire, life, and electrical safety across the globe," said Jim Pauley, NFPA president and CEO.

"The latest update to NFPA LiNK is built for the practitioners who keep our world safe, ensuring they have the best tools whether they are working in the field, office, or training. As our world becomes more complex — especially in a technological sense — safety needs to stay in lockstep. With features like CASI and NFPA LiNK's interactive notebooks feature, we're delivering the trusted tools and intuitive workflows that help teams to work faster and more confidently than ever before," added Kyle Spencer, director of NFPA LiNK.

NFPA LiNK is a subscription-based, all-in-one digital platform that has long provided access to NFPA's library of 300+ codes and standards with the click of a button, and now, the enhanced platform has introduced powerful new features designed to help users work smarter, faster, and more collaboratively.

Key innovations of the enhanced NFPA LiNK include:

CASI (Codes and Standards Intelligence), NFPA's new AI-powered assistant: Enables users to engage in interactive conversations, receive summarized responses, and access citations from NFPA content, all with a simple prompt or question.

Interactive and customizable notebook feature: Allows users to import images, insert code references, add text, create checklists, and keep all project-related work within the platform.

Redesigned dashboard: Empowers users to organize information in a way that fits their workflows.

For 130 years, NFPA has remained a trusted voice in safety, continuously adapting to meet the challenges of today's built environment. Its work supports the NFPA Fire & Life Safety Ecosystem™, from standards development and enforcement to education and informed public engagement. Through the launch of the new generation of NFPA LiNK, NFPA reinforced its commitment to building a safer, smarter future for communities through collaboration, knowledge sharing, and digital innovation.

To learn more about the enhanced NFPA LiNK, please visit NFPA.org/link.

About the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®)

Founded in 1896, NFPA® is a global, self-funded, non-profit organization devoted to eliminating death, injury, property and economic loss due to fire, electrical and related hazards. The association delivers information and knowledge through more than 300 consensus codes and standards, research, training, education, outreach and advocacy; and by partnering with others who share an interest in furthering the NFPA mission. For more information, visit www.nfpa.org. All NFPA codes and standards can be viewed online for free at www.nfpa.org/freeaccess.

SOURCE National Fire Protection Association, Inc.