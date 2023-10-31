NFRA Convention 2023: A Landmark Event for the Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Industry

News provided by

National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association

31 Oct, 2023, 09:47 ET

Setting New Records and Showcasing Innovation

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 NFRA Convention, hosted by the National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA), marked a record-breaking year with nearly 1,600 attendees from all sectors of the frozen and refrigerated foods industry. The event featured powerful networking opportunities, exciting product innovations, and celebrated various industry achievements.

LINK TO PHOTOS

Tricia Greyshock, NFRA's EVP/COO, reflected on the event, stating, "The 2023 NFRA Convention exceeded our expectations – what a great opportunity to see so many industry leaders come together to further existing business relationships, build new ones, and experience the latest and greatest product innovation in the frozen and refrigerated dairy space."

Over 5,000 business appointments were conducted during the event, underscoring NFRA's commitment to optimizing attendees' time and productivity. The Convention offered a platform for more than 50 manufacturers and emerging brands to showcase products at the highly anticipated Taste of Excellence opening reception.

Key highlights from this year's event:

Record-Breaking Attendance: With close to 1,600 attendees, this year's event boasted a record-breaking number of participants, highlighting the industry's commitment to meeting in-person with trading partners.

Café NFRA: Café NFRA served as a hub for networking and collaboration, providing attendees with a dynamic setting to connect, share industry insights, and establish meaningful partnerships, while experiencing offerings from emerging and established brands.

Refrigerated Hall of Fame Inductees: The Refrigerated Food Hall of Fame, established in 2010, recognizes outstanding individuals in the refrigerated food industry. Joe D'Alberto, Director of Sales for Acosta Sales & Marketing, and Skip Shaw, retired President & CEO of NFRA, were honored during the ceremony.

Top Marketers Honored: The prestigious 2023 Golden Penguin Awards for exceptional achievements in marketing and merchandising within the frozen and refrigerated foods industry were presented. These awards spotlight innovative marketing strategies and creative merchandising efforts that have played a pivotal role in driving success. This year's Top Marketers, recognized for their outstanding contributions, include the Frozen & Refrigerated Food Council of Northern California, Tru Fru, Price Chopper/Market 32, RDD Associates, UNFI, Land O'Lakes, Brookshire Grocery Company, Mid-Atlantic Division, Bubbies Ice Cream, and Rouses Markets. For a full listing of Golden Penguin award winners, visit our website.

Annual Membership Meeting: During the 79th Annual Membership Luncheon, NFRA elected its association officers and members of the Board of Directors for 2023-2024, with Neil Ritchey of InnovAsian Cuisine Enterprises serving as Chairman of the Board. The Board recognized Jeff Rumachik, current President & CEO, on his contributions to the association and industry as he transitions into retirement at the end of 2023; Tricia Greyshock, EVP/COO, will officially transition to President & CEO beginning January 2024.

Mark your calendars for next year! The 2024 NFRA Convention will be held at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, National Harbor, MD, October 5-8, 2024. Registration opens March 1, 2024.

For more information about NFRA and future events, please visit www.nfraweb.org.

About National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA)

NFRA is a non-profit trade association representing all segments of the frozen and refrigerated foods industry. NFRA sponsors national promotions ReDiscover Dairy & Frozen (January), March Frozen Food Month, June Dairy Month and Summer Favorites Ice Cream & Novelties (June/July); and provides consumer information such as food safety guidelines, meal preparation tips, recipes and sweepstakes opportunities through its Easy Home Meals consumer website and social media properties.

SOURCE National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association

Also from this source

Connecting the Industry: National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Convention, October 7-10, to Facilitate Key Business Meetings with Leading Retailers

Connecting the Industry: National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Convention, October 7-10, to Facilitate Key Business Meetings with Leading Retailers

The stage is set for the 2023 NFRA Convention, scheduled to take place October 7th to 10th, 2023, at the Marriot Marquis & Marina in San Diego....
Americans Beat the Summer Heat in the Frozen Food Aisle

Americans Beat the Summer Heat in the Frozen Food Aisle

Every year, many Americans beat the summer heat with frozen treats and this year is no exception. July is National Ice Cream Month and according to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.