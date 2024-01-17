Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Receives 2024 Trailblazer in Gender Equity and Diversity Award from Women Business Collaborative

News provided by

Women Business Collaborative

17 Jan, 2024, 05:30 ET

Event Included a Conversation with Three of the Top Voices in International Trade – All of Whom are Women of Color

WASHINGTON, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Women Business Collaborative (WBC), the leading non-profit alliance advancing equal position, pay, and power for women in business presented its 2024 Trailblazer in Gender Equity and Diversity Award to Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), at its annual award ceremony kicking off Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend on Friday, January 12, 2024. The ceremony occurred at the Ronald Reagan Building & International Trade Center in Washington, DC.

Led by Women Business Collaborative CEO Gwen K. Young, the ceremony brought together leaders and influencers from various industries across Washington to celebrate of the trailblazing career of Dr. Ngozi, the first woman and first African to head the WTO.

Following the presentation of the award, Dr. Ngozi and Ms. Young were joined in conversation by U.S. Export-Import Bank President and Chair of the Board, The Honorable Reta Jo Lewis, and the Director of the United States Trade and Development Agency Director, The Honorable Enoh Ebong. 

The panel conversation highlighted the need to continue elevating more women in leadership including negotiating trade agreements and integrating women into value and supply chains to advance equality and boost GDP. Both Young and Dr. Ngozi noted that digital technology is transforming industries and the economy as business growth and development become more global.  The panel discussed how women-owned businesses' growth impacts global trade and how to close the financing gap for women.  Finally, USTDA Director Ebong discussed how global infrastructure projects must consider women. The panel also emphasized the importance and need for building a truly inclusive economy.

"We need to work together to reimagine what trade can and should look like to ensure a prosperous, inclusive global trade environment for everyone, said Young. "A reimagined trade approach must include women - women in leadership, women as part of value chains, women as part of the workforce, women in government."

The Trailblazer in Gender Equity and Diversity Award, an annual accolade bestowed by Women Business Collaborative, celebrates individual leaders who actively demonstrate a commitment to implementing innovative change for others and their communities. Previous honorees have included Geena Davis, Judy Woodruff, Sheila C. Johnson, Sylvia Mathews Burwell, Earvin "Magic" Johnson, and Indra Nooyi.

For more information about Women Business Collaborative, visit wbcollaborative.org.

About Women Business Collaborative
Women Business Collaborative (WBC) is an unprecedented alliance of more than 80+ women's business organizations and hundreds of business leaders building a movement to achieve equal position, pay, and power for all women in business. Through collaboration, advocacy, action, and accountability, they mobilize thousands of diverse professional women and men, business organizations, and public and private companies to accelerate change. For more information on the Women Business Collaborative, visit wbcollaborative.org.

SOURCE Women Business Collaborative

Also from this source

WOMEN BUSINESS COLLABORATIVE TO HONOR DR. NGOZI OKONJO-IWEALA WITH THE TRAILBLAZER IN GENDER EQUITY AND DIVERSITY AWARD

WOMEN BUSINESS COLLABORATIVE TO HONOR DR. NGOZI OKONJO-IWEALA WITH THE TRAILBLAZER IN GENDER EQUITY AND DIVERSITY AWARD

Women Business Collaborative (WBC) proudly announces that it will present the Trailblazer in Gender Equity and Diversity Award to Her Excellency, Dr. ...
Women Business Collaborative Releases Pay Equity Playbook Issuing Call to Action on Closing Wage Gap

Women Business Collaborative Releases Pay Equity Playbook Issuing Call to Action on Closing Wage Gap

Women Business Collaborative has issued a groundbreaking guide that calls on all companies to work towards pay equity and includes real-time,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Women

Image1

Awards

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.