Women Business Collaborative Announces the Appointment of Hope Johnson, Marika McCauley Sine, and Margaret Milkint to Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Women Business Collaborative (WBC) today announced the appointment of Hope Johnson, Marika McCauley Sine, and Margaret Resce Milkint to its Board of Directors. All join the board with immediate effect.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Hope, Marika, and Margaret to our Board," said Gwen K. Young, CEO of WBC. "These amazing women leaders have made significant contributions to the advancement of diversity and inclusion throughout their entire professional careers, and we are thrilled to welcome their thought leadership to our efforts in 2024 and beyond."

Hope Johnson, a recognized Change Leader with significant experience and results in driving transformation as the Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Haven Technologies, an Insurtech SaaS startup, and a Subsidiary of MassMutual.

Marika McCauley Sine is the Chief Sustainability Officer of Mars Petcare, a segment of Mars, Incorporated. Based in London, Marika leads Petcare's strategies and programs worldwide, bringing together teams across geographies and functions to progress the ambitious Mars Sustainable in a Generation Plan.

Margaret Resce Milkint is the Global Insurance Practice Leader for Diversified Search Group, focusing on insurance and healthcare in the C-Suite. She is a recognized champion for diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) in the insurance industry and has been action-focused in her efforts.

"WBC has made significant advancements in accelerating change for women in business, but as our own research has shown, much work remains," commented Edie Fraser, Chair of the WBC Board. "We are delighted these amazing women have agreed to share their insights and expertise with WBC as part of our Board as we work to drive the advancement of all women in business, at all levels and across all industries."

For more information on the WBC, please visit wbcollaborative.org .

About Women Business Collaborative (WBC)

The Women Business Collaborative (WBC) is an unprecedented alliance of more than 75 women's business organizations and hundreds of business leaders building a movement to achieve equal position, pay, and power for all women in business. Through collaboration, advocacy, action, and accountability, we mobilize thousands of diverse professional women and men, business organizations, public and private companies to accelerate change. For more information on the Women Business Collaborative visit wbcollaborative.org

