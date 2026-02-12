NGP VAN Announces New Regional Training & Support Roles to Expand "Organize Everywhere" and Strengthen Grassroots Success Ahead of the 2026 Election Cycle

New roles will deliver on the ground support, deepen client partnerships, and drive tangible impact for Democratic and progressive campaigns, nonprofits, and advocacy organizations nationwide

WASHINGTON, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its continued commitment to Organize Everywhere, NGP VAN today announced the search for two Regional Training & Success Leads, designed to deliver in-person, real-time support to partners and clients across the country throughout the 2026 election cycle.

These new roles represent the next chapter of Organizing Everywhere, a strategy to ensure campaigns, state parties, nonprofits, and advocacy organizations have year-round access to the tools and support they need to organize, mobilize, and win. By placing expert trainers directly in the field, NGP VAN is deepening its commitment to meeting clients where they are, not just online, but in offices, community spaces, and on the ground during critical moments for Democratic and progressive causes.

"This investment is about showing up everywhere," said Chelsea Peterson Thompson, General Manager of NGP VAN. "I was fortunate to start my organizing career in my home state of South Dakota. From the reddest counties to the bluest; the nine Native American Reservations to the rural farms spread across the state, local organizers know their turf better than anyone. And we want to meet them where they are. By investing in these roles, we are providing a more hands-on, regionally-based support that understands what is happening on the ground. These roles represent our deep commitment to organize everywhere."

The Regional Training & Success Leads are experienced support roles that will serve as trusted partners to campaigns and organizations using NGP VAN tools. These roles require 2-3 cycles of political experience in organizing, training, client services, and/or campaign management.

The new roles will:

Deliver high-quality, in-person trainings for campaign staff, organizers, fundraisers, and advocacy teams using NGP VAN tools, including support for critical moments like campaign launches and GOTV efforts.

Act as trusted partners on the ground, embedding with clients to understand their goals and tailor trainings to their programmatic needs.

Strengthen client outcomes by converting complex technologies into accessible solutions that drive voter registration, mobilization, and long-term value.

Capture field feedback to drive continuous improvement across product, support, and training strategies.

These new union roles build on NGP VAN's recent major infrastructure initiatives, including the creation of a dedicated API and Data Products Team and a seven-figure investment in modernizing its platform. Together, these efforts underscore the company's continued innovation and dedication to strengthening the progressive technology ecosystem at scale while investing in people and partnerships on the ground.

This effort will launch as a pilot initiative, with strong potential to scale based on impact and partner feedback.

Position searches are open now, with hiring expected to conclude by Tuesday, March 31, 2026. Resumes are being accepted immediately.

For more information or to apply, visit: ngpvan.com/careers/

About NGP VAN

NGP VAN is the winningest technology platform in the history of democratic and progressive causes, working tirelessly to innovate and advance the technology our clients rely on to bolster our democracy. A proud unionized employer, we help power the trailblazers, campaigners, and advocates fighting up and down the ticket for equality, racial justice, reproductive freedom, democracy, climate reform, and more— including the national Democratic committees and progressive organizations, thousands of Democratic campaigns, hundreds of labor unions, advocacy organizations, progressive and non-partisan PACs, and other organizations.

Press Contact:

Simone Hassan-Bey

NGP VAN

[email protected]

SOURCE NGP VAN