NGP VAN Introduces New Mobilize Features to Better Capture Supporter Demand, Streamline Event Planning, and Boost Engagement

WASHINGTON, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NGP VAN, the leading technology provider for Democratic and progressive campaigns, today announced a new set of product updates to its organizing platform, Mobilize. These enhancements will help campaigns and organizations capture supporter interest more effectively, plan events with greater precision, and better connect people to meaningful opportunities for action.

Building on recent product investments, these updates reflect Mobilize's continued focus on reducing barriers for organizers while maximizing pathways for participation.

"Volunteering is a gift and organizing is hard; both require sacrifice. We deeply understand the value of people who show up and treat that with the utmost respect," said Chelsea Peterson Thompson, General Manager of NGP VAN. "These improvements help organizers grow their community of volunteers and ensure more people can find and take part in the organizing actions that move their communities forward. We're obsessed with truly lowering the barrier of entry, because every person who cares deserves a pathway to participate. Every voice is important. Every hour is important. Now, organizers can make the most of both."

Waitlists: Turning Overflow Interest into Actionable Engagement

Mobilize now enables supporters to join a waitlist when an event reaches capacity, helping organizers convert excess demand into measurable participation. Early beta data shows that high-demand events are already generating dozens of waitlisted supporters – interest that previously went untracked.

With waitlists, organizers can transform at-capacity events into growth opportunities, quickly backfill cancellations with ready-to-go supporters, and measure true demand across programs and volunteer shifts. Supporter enthusiasm no longer disappears when capacity is reached.

Advanced Registration Controls: Greater Certainty for Event Planning

Organizers can now close events or individual shifts to additional signups, giving teams the flexibility to finalize logistics, adjust plans in real time, and eliminate manual workarounds. Signup cutoffs can be set hours, days, or even minutes before an event starts, and closures can be applied at the shift level while keeping other timeslots open.

The result: accurate headcounts, less last-minute coordination, and smoother event experiences for organizers and attendees alike.

What's Coming Next

Mobilize is preparing additional new tools to make organizing and engagement more seamless and effective. This will include enhanced moderation capabilities to manage users across teams more efficiently, and a refreshed Guided Search experience to help supporters quickly find events that match their interests and location.

About NGP VAN

NGP VAN is the winningest technology platform in the history of democratic and progressive causes, working tirelessly to innovate and advance the technology our clients rely on to bolster our democracy. A proud unionized employer, we help power the trailblazers, campaigners, and advocates fighting up and down the ticket for equality, racial justice, reproductive freedom, democracy, climate reform, and more— including the national Democratic committees and progressive organizations, thousands of Democratic campaigns, hundreds of labor unions, advocacy organizations, progressive and non-partisan PACs, and other organizations.

