NGP VAN Launches Disclosure Inspector, Bringing AI-Powered Review to Campaign Finance Filings

New beta feature helps campaigns identify potential reporting issues before submitting to the FEC

WASHINGTON, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NGP VAN, the leading technology provider for Democratic and progressive campaigns and organizations, today announced the launch of Disclosure Inspector, a new AI-powered feature designed to help political campaigns and committees identify potential issues in campaign finance disclosures before submission.

Disclosure Inspector is currently available to a select group of users and integrates directly into NGP VAN's compliance workflow. The tool provides optional support for treasurers and compliance professionals reviewing filings ahead of Federal Election Commission (FEC) deadlines.

FEC rules require political committees to file reports multiple times per year, typically between four and 12 filings annually, and in some cases as frequently as monthly. Even minor errors can trigger a Request for Additional Information (RFAI) from the FEC, requiring campaigns to spend valuable time reviewing, responding to, and potentially amending their filings. Because these exchanges are public, they can also create reputational risk and invite additional scrutiny.

Disclosure Inspector is designed to help Democratic and progressive campaigns identify potential issues before submission, improving review efficiency within existing compliance workflows. The tool does not modify filings or apply corrections. Instead, it surfaces areas for further review while maintaining full editorial and legal control for treasurers and compliance professionals.

"I came to this work as an organizer and understand that every hour on a campaign matters and resources are always stretched," said Chelsea Peterson Thompson, General Manager of NGP VAN. "That's why NGP VAN is committed to innovating with intention so our partners can do their work more effectively and efficiently. The launch of Disclosure Inspector is part of our continued investment in building smarter, more efficient tools that reduce the burden of compliance and administrative tasks and give Democratic and progressive campaigns more time to focus on winning."

"Compliance is complicated, and it matters, especially when teams are working quickly against deadlines," said Louis Levine, Senior Vice President of Customer Strategy of NGP VAN. "NGP VAN has always provided tools to help campaigns catch straightforward, rules-based issues, but many RFAIs come from issues that aren't as easily flagged. Disclosure Inspector builds on that foundation by adding a new layer of review that surfaces potential concerns earlier and simplifies the feedback loop between compliance and legal teams, so issues can be resolved faster, before submission."

Early participants in the closed beta report that Disclosure Inspector adds meaningful efficiency without disrupting existing workflows.

"A lot of compliance review time goes toward tracking down issues that ultimately get flagged during legal review," said one beta user. "Disclosure Inspector helps surface those earlier in the process, so we can address them before filings go out and reduce the back-and-forth with counsel. That leads to a more efficient use of compliance and legal resources without changing how our team works."

The launch of Disclosure Inspector reflects NGP VAN's continued investment in technologies designed for the realities faced by compliance professionals, fundraisers, staffers, and organizers operating under increasing pressure and tighter timelines. NGP VAN is integrating AI-powered solutions thoughtfully by focusing on practical solutions that improve efficiency, reduce administrative tasks, and help organizers and fundraisers spend more time connecting with voters, donors, and volunteers.

Disclosure Inspector is now available to users as part of a closed beta. Feedback gathered during this period will inform ongoing development and refinement of the feature.

Compliance professionals who work with federal filers and are interested in participating in the Disclosure Inspector beta can sign up here.

About NGP VAN

NGP VAN is the winningest technology platform in the history of democratic and progressive causes, working tirelessly to innovate and advance the technology our clients rely on to bolster our democracy. A proud unionized employer, we help power the trailblazers, campaigners, and advocates fighting up and down the ticket for equality, racial justice, reproductive freedom, democracy, climate reform, and more — including the national Democratic committees and progressive organizations, thousands of Democratic campaigns, hundreds of labor unions, advocacy organizations, progressive and non-partisan PACs, and other organizations.

Press Contact:

Simone Hassan-Bey

NGP VAN

[email protected]

SOURCE NGP VAN