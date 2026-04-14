NGP VAN Launches Enhanced MiniVAN Notes to Unlock Stronger Voter Insights and Streamline Field Data Capture

New improvements make it easier than ever for campaigns and organizations to capture, analyze, and act on real-time voter data

WASHINGTON, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, NGP VAN, the leading technology provider for Democratic and progressive campaigns, announced significant enhancements to its note-taking feature within MiniVAN, making it easier for campaigns and organizations to capture real-time insights from voter interactions and turn them into actionable data.

NGP VAN's tools have long enabled progressive causes to collect structured data such as supporter scores, vote method, and Activist Codes with precision. MiniVAN Notes has also served as a flexible space for canvassers to record additional observations from the field, from household context to voter sentiment. However, these notes have historically been underutilized due to discovery challenges and inconsistent data quality, limiting their full potential.

"With organizers having dozens if not hundreds of conversations every day, some of the most valuable insights don't fit neatly into a checkbox," said Sunil Sadasivan, Vice President of Engineering. "Too many campaigns and organizations are leaving valuable information on the table. We've reimagined MiniVAN Notes to make capturing those insights from in-person voter interactions effortless and ensure they can actually be used to drive smarter and more effective outreach."

What's New

The updated MiniVAN Notes feature introduces:

Simplified, easy-to-find note fields that integrate seamlessly into the canvassing workflow

that integrate seamlessly into the canvassing workflow Dictation support for faster, more natural input of observations during or after conversations

for faster, more natural input of observations during or after conversations Admin-configurable instructional text to guide canvassers toward more relevant, high-quality entries

These improvements will empower campaigns to capture real-time insights with minimal disruption and automatically link qualitative notes to voter profiles in NGP VAN. Democratic and progressive campaigns will now be able to unlock richer analysis and equip staff with more actionable context for follow-up and engagement, enabling smarter, more effective outreach.

About NGP VAN

NGP VAN is the winningest technology platform in the history of democratic and progressive causes, working tirelessly to innovate and advance the technology our clients rely on to bolster our democracy. A proud unionized employer, we help power the trailblazers, campaigners, and advocates fighting up and down the ticket for equality, racial justice, reproductive freedom, democracy, climate reform, and more— including the national Democratic committees and progressive organizations, thousands of Democratic campaigns, hundreds of labor unions, advocacy organizations, progressive and non-partisan PACs, and other organizations.

Press Contact:

Simone Hassan-Bey

NGP VAN

[email protected]

SOURCE NGP VAN