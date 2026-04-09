NGP VAN Workers Ratify Union Contracts, Advancing Standards for Progressive Tech

Agreement improves pay, benefits, and protections for staff supporting Democratic campaigns and progressive organizations nationwide

WASHINGTON, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, NGP VAN announced that employees represented by the ActionKit, Mobilize, and EveryAction Workers Unions have ratified new collective bargaining agreements that improve compensation, benefits, and protections for staff powering Democratic campaigns and progressive organizations across the country. The agreement underscores NGP VAN's commitment to being a values-aligned employer in the progressive tech and data space.

The new contracts reflect a shared belief that the people who build the infrastructure of modern campaigns and progressive tech have an influential voice on the job and access to fair, sustainable working conditions.

Under the new agreement, union members will see improvements, including:

Compensation : Guaranteed 3% annual raise, increased on-call pay; and improved severance

: Guaranteed 3% annual raise, increased on-call pay; and improved severance Benefits : Improved parental leave and expanded time off

: Improved parental leave and expanded time off Employee Protections : New AI safeguards; stronger internal hiring pipeline; and an improved grievance process

: New AI safeguards; stronger internal hiring pipeline; and an improved grievance process More Union Roles: 18 union employee roles created in 2026

These gains were identified as top priorities by union members during the bargaining process and are designed to support long-term careers in progressive tech and organizing. The agreements also establish new AI protections, including training commitments and safeguards around implementation.

"Our staff powers the campaigns and organizations that engage voters, mobilize communities, and deliver victories," said Chelsea Peterson Thompson, General Manager of NGP VAN. "We're proud to be a union employer because a stronger, fairer democracy begins with how we show up for our own people. This agreement is an investment in the talent, voice, and leadership that the progressive movement depends on."

This is the second agreement between NGP VAN and its unionized workforce since employees organized in 2021. The agreement will remain in effect through spring 2028 and covers 122 employees across the country. NGP VAN will continue working with the EveryAction Workers Union on implementation and on ongoing workplace initiatives focused on equity, inclusion, and sustainability in progressive tech careers.

About NGP VAN

NGP VAN is the winningest technology platform in the history of democratic and progressive causes, working tirelessly to innovate and advance the technology our clients rely on to bolster our democracy. A proud unionized employer, we help power the trailblazers, campaigners, and advocates fighting up and down the ticket for equality, racial justice, reproductive freedom, democracy, climate reform, and more— including the national Democratic committees and progressive organizations, thousands of Democratic campaigns, hundreds of labor unions, advocacy organizations, progressive and non-partisan PACs, and other organizations.

Press Contact:

Simone Hassan-Bey

NGP VAN

[email protected]

SOURCE NGP VAN