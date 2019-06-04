NGS Market Size Worth $19.70 Billion by 2025 l CAGR: 12.78%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global next generation sequencing market is expected to reach USD 19.70 billion by 2025 registering a CAGR of 12.78%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing application of NGS methodologies due to rising number of strategic developments initiated by the market participants is one of the key drivers of the market. These novel strategies mark the presence of intense competition between the key firms. Companies are further increasing their installation base by providing sequencing services in different emerging countries. For instance, in April 2018, Illumina entered into a partnership with Loxo Oncology for the development of Illumina TruSight Tumor 170 NGS test as a companion diagnostic for Loxo Oncology's LOXO-292 and larotrectinib for tumor profiling.

Key suggestions from the report:

NGS-based platforms & related products account for the dominant market share due to the presence of sequencing platforms and instruments required for clinical applications

Growing awareness related to NGS services is likely to boost growth of the services segment

Cancer-related genes have a high level of genomic heterogeneity that can be easily detected by NGS, thus resulting in maximum revenue flow from the oncology field

On the basis of workflow, sequencing vertical accounted for the largest revenue share of the NGS market in 2018 and is said to continue its dominance over the forecast period

High demand for this technology and usage of NGS platforms for several research projects and Ph.D. programs contributes to academic research segment's growth

Whereas, clinical research segment will witness a significant CAGR owing to emergence of NGS applications in clinical research and studies

North American held the maximum revenue share in 2018 due to the presence of a number of NGS technology providers, such as Illumina and Thermo Fisher

Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region due to continuous improvements laid by key participants in emerging economies, such as China and India

Prominent companies in the global market include Illumina Inc.; QIAGEN; F Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Product development and M&A are some of the key strategies adopted by these companies, for instance, Illumina acquired Edico Genome to improve the overall efficiency of NGS solutions provided by Illumina

Read 320 page research report with TOC on "Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End Use, By Technology, By Products & Services, By Application, By Workflow, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/next-generation-sequencing-market

Similarly, in March 2018, PierianDx partnered with cancer genetics to offer NGS-based tests for oncology precision medicine. NGS technologies experience significant growth due to rapid automation in the pre-sequencing protocols and advancements in clinical diagnosis and disease testing. Wide application of this technique in oncology, reproductive screening, infectious disease, noninvasive prenatal testing, and pharmacogenomics is also expected to positively impact the market growth. Reduced costs of genetic sequencing has also significantly enhanced the adoption of these technologies. Reduced installation costs of NGS platforms and easy availability of proteomic and genomic data has also resulted in an increased demand, thereby propelling the market development.

Grand View Research has segmented the global next generation sequencing market on the basis of product, application, and region:

NGS Products & Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Platforms & Related Products



NGS-based Services

NGS Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Oncology



Diagnostics and Screening



Screening



Sporadic Cancer



Inherited Cancer



Companion Diagnostics



Other Diagnostics



Clinical Investigation



Infectious Diseases



Inherited Diseases



Idiopathic Diseases



Non-Communicable/Other Diseases



Reproductive Health



NIPT



Aneuploidy



Microdeletions



PGT



Newborn Genetic Screening



Single Gene Analysis



HLA Typing/Immune System Monitoring



Metagenomics, Epidemiology & Drug Development



Agrigenomics & Forensics



Consumer Genomics

NGS Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

WGS



WES



Targeted Sequencing & Resequencing



DNA-based



RNA-based

NGS Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Pre-Sequencing



NGS Library Preparation Kits



Semi-automated Library Preparation



Automated Library Preparation



Clonal Amplification



Sequencing



Data Analysis



NGS Primary Data Analysis



NGS Secondary Data Analysis



NGS Tertiary Data Analysis

NGS End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Academic Research



Clinical Research



Hospitals & Clinics



Pharma & Biotech Entities



Other Users

NGS Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





Japan



Middle East and Africa

and

South Africa



Latin America



Brazil

