NHA Educators Help Students Curb Back-to-School Anxiety

News provided by

National Heritage Academies

30 Aug, 2023, 08:47 ET

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's natural for students to have a mix of back-to-school jitters and excitement when a new school year begins. The root cause: fear of the unknown, according to Julie Breakiron, a special education supervisor for National Heritage Academies partner-schools.

Among these unknowns are getting back into a routine and what the school year will look like workload-wise. "When the new school year starts, there's a lot of new, and kids are uncertain of what that's going to look like," Breakiron said. "'Are my friends going to be in the same class? Is my teacher going to be nice? Where are my things going to be?' Those things cause anxiety."

Knowing this, NHA educators prioritize creating a welcoming environment where each student feels welcomed, cared for, and loved.

Behave with Care

Students should experience a welcoming environment the minute they step on campus. It's one way educators can alleviate some of the back-to-school jitters, Breakiron said. For example, the expectation we set is that every child is greeted upon entering the school, walking down the hallway, and entering their classroom.

These positive interactions first-thing each morning create a baseline for student-teacher relationships that day and throughout the school year.

"If I see a student come in who looks angry or upset, I keep that in the back of my head," Breakiron said. "Then I will try to have a touchpoint with them early in the day to address it and see how I can help. I think teachers being in tune with their students and even looking at body language is important."

Decrease Anxiety by Stimulating the Senses

Depending on the student, sometimes these worries linger. The new school year adjustment period looks different for every student and can last anywhere from a few days to a few months.

From the first day of school Westfield Preparatory Academy Special Education Social Worker Yasmeen Nagi shared one the best ways to decrease feelings of anxiousness is by using "fidgets". Fidgets are handheld trinkets with features that stimulate the senses.

"I have a basket in my office full of fidgets and puppets," Nagi said, adding that she knows they're working when fidgets start disappearing from her office. She shares her fidgets and puppets are also often used when big tests are around the corner or when students have situations that might be distracting at home.

Parent Partnerships

Families also can use strategies to help curb their students' anxiety while at home. As she works with students, Nagi recommends workbooks they can use throughout the summer. She also shares that students should enjoy spending time doing hobbies they love in preparation for the new year.

Breakiron adds that parents can help kids struggling with anxiety by asking open-ended questions about their feelings and giving students space to share at their own pace.

"It's just about maintaining a judgment-free environment and reminding them that we're there for them and can help," Breakiron said, concluding that it's sometimes about reading the signs. Your child may not want to talk that instant, but if they know you're there for them, that can provide a window for them to talk when they're ready.

National Heritage Academies (NHA) is a network of 101 tuition-free, public charter schools across nine states, serving more than 68,000 students in kindergarten through 12th grade. For more information, visit nhaschools.com.

SOURCE National Heritage Academies

Also from this source

Educators Share 5 Things Parents Can Do to Kick-Start the School Year

Teachers: Sleep, Homework Routines Set Kids Up for Success

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.