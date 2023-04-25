NHA Virtues Make a Lasting Impression on Students, Parents, Teachers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National Heritage Academies' (NHA) core values guide students in their most impressionable years with a challenging, character-based curriculum administered by compassionate teachers who work in tandem with parents.

DJ Williams has been part of every facet of that impact as a student, alum, parent, and employee at Forsyth Academy. Williams' academic journey and Forsyth's existence began at the same time and are one example of the rewarding experience NHA schools offer.

He was a student when the school opened in 1999. Prior to working at the school, his son followed his path and currently is a sixth grader. When his previous job became a second-shift position, he sought a change that would be more conducive to being a parent.

That's when he added another role to his Forsyth portfolio, becoming a paraprofessional.

"It was almost a calling to come here," said Williams, who has worked at Forsyth for nearly four years. "I really felt like I wanted to make a difference in my community. Working directly with the community, I feel like I can achieve that."

Naturally, Williams' reach extends to several areas at Forsyth, which outperforms the local district. He also is an education technology coordinator, fixing Chromebooks and keeping inventory, and is the school's athletic director.

A sense of continuity and stability are some of Forsyth's most appealing aspects to Williams in his experience as a student and now parent. Teachers he had as a student – Mary Black, Mary Ellen Kitko, and Marianne McMillan – still work at the school. Now they are his co-workers and his son's teachers.

"It feels like a family," Williams said. "It feels almost like a privilege to go through it, and my kid goes to Forsyth Academy, he learns from my teachers, as well. It brings a real clarity.

That sense of belonging that made such an impact on Williams as a kid extended more than 20 years later to his son's experience. He is involved in extracurricular activities and interacts with his teachers after school at sporting events.

"He loves the relationships with his teachers," Williams said. "Even after class, he goes to talk with them and spend time with them."

The qualities that make Forsyth a great place to work overlap with fostering an environment that changes students' lives. It begins with building relationships and continues with personalized instruction to meet students' needs and strengths, powered by an adherence to Moral Focus virtues.

"DJ was a friendly, inquisitive, and respectful student," said Lori Hill, a former Forsyth teacher who taught Williams and now is a director of school quality at NHA. "He was always kind to everyone and worked hard. I see all of those same qualities in him as an adult and now staff member at Forsyth."

Said Principal Christy Harnsberger: "He is a future teacher in the making. DJ is the definition of a FA Falcon. He embodies our culture and mission. He is an awesome pillar in our school."

