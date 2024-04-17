NHTrust Selects Wealthbox for Firmwide CRM Software Implementation

PROVIDENCE, R.I., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealthbox, the highest-rated CRM software for financial advisors, today announces a new firmwide CRM agreement with NHTrust. With $1.4B in AUM, NHTrust advises individuals, trusts, and nonprofits, and operates offices throughout New Hampshire.

Wealthbox's CRM platform is uniquely designed to meet the complex needs of large firms like NHTrust, providing a comprehensive suite of features including multi-workspace configurations, sophisticated reporting capabilities, enterprise security features, and integrations with leading custodians and wealthtech partners. With an intuitive interface and a focus on user experience, Wealthbox will enable NHTrust's advisors to spend more time building relationships and less time managing data.

"Partnering with NHTrust is an exciting milestone in enterprise growth at Wealthbox," said Shawn Preisler, SVP of Revenue at Wealthbox. "This collaboration reflects our commitment to enhancing the advisor experience for large firms, and we look forward to what's next."

"We are delighted to partner with Wealthbox for our CRM software implementation," said Eulalie Paris, Senior Vice President Operations, Partnerships & Client Experience at NHTrust. "At NHTrust, we recognize the importance of using modern technology to enhance our operations and client service. Wealthbox's platform, tailored for large firms like ours, aligns with our commitment to innovation and efficiency. This collaboration is a significant step in optimizing our advisor experience and ensuring that we continue to deliver exceptional service to our clients."

About Wealthbox

Wealthbox® is a CRM platform for financial advisors. Integrated with leading custodians and wealthtech partners, Wealthbox is known for its modern product design and powerful yet intuitive user experience. The collaborative workspace technology allows financial advisors, enterprise RIA firms, and broker-dealers to manage client relationships and streamline operations to grow their practices. Learn more at www.wealthbox.com.

About NHTrust

NHTrust offers trusted financial advice in the New England tradition of neighbors serving neighbors. With New Hampshire roots reaching back 150 years, NHTrust combines the financial expertise and local insights of Savings Bank of Walpole, Merrimack County Savings Bank, and Meredith Village Savings Bank with a legacy of trusted service dating back to the 1860s. Customized financial planning includes solutions for investment management, retirement planning, financial planning and trust, estate and fiduciary services. To learn more about NHTrust, please call 603.223.2712 or visit nhtrust.com.

SOURCE Wealthbox