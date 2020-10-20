NI Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Pioneering Testing Technologies for Autonomous and Electric Vehicles

NI bolsters testing solutions with cutting-edge security and communication technologies

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global autonomous car and electric vehicle testing market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes NI with the 2020 Global Innovation Excellence Frost Radar Award. NI plays a crucial role in testing vehicles at different product development stages, such as design, validation, prototyping, and manufacturing. Its software-connected systems are used extensively to test advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), sensor fusion, and new EV powertrain components to help automotive OEMs get critical autonomous car technologies to market faster.

Click here to view the full multimedia release: https://best-practices.frost.com/ni/

"At 20.1 percent, NI's expenditure on R&D is significantly higher than the industrial average," said Rohan Joy Thomas Industry Analyst . "With solutions such as PXI, LabVIEW, TestStand, and VeriStand, NI is a pioneer in the development of hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) and vehicle-in-the-Loop (VIL) testing methodologies. Its ECU test system and the battery test system increase flexibility and integrate new technologies to help reduce the development time of autonomous cars and EVs."

The Innovation Excellence best practice is bestowed upon companies that are industry leaders reinventing themselves through R&D investments and innovation. These may be companies that are entering a new market and "contend" for leadership through heavy investment in R&D and innovation.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Harley Gadomski

P: 12104778469

E: [email protected]

About NI

At NI (ni.com), we bring together the people, ideas and technology so forward thinkers and creative problem solvers can take on humanity's biggest challenges. From data and automation to research and validation, we provide the tailored, software-connected systems engineers and enterprises need to Engineer Ambitiously™ every day.

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

http://www.frost.com

