Niagara Networks And Allegro Packets Enhance The Partnership To Empower In-Depth Network Visibility And Performance Monitoring

German-based network analyzing software, the Allegro Network Multimeter, is now running on the Next-Gen Open Visibility Platforms to enhance network analyses and troubleshooting for NetOps teams

SAN JOSE, Calif. and LEIPZIG, Germany, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Niagara Networks, the Open Visibility Platform pioneer, today announced that Niagara Networks Next-Generation visibility platforms enhance deep network visibility and agility by embedding the functions of the Allegro Packets' network performance and troubleshooting tool. Allegro Packets' Network Multimeter solution embedded inside the Open Visibility Platform enables the network operation teams with comprehensive network analysis that can be quickly performed across the entire range of network infrastructure. The holistic monitoring solution enables the detection of faults and performance bottlenecks, with the simplicity of just a few clicks, driving substantial operational savings and streamlining Network Operation Center to maximize performances and service uptime.

"We are excited to announce the enhanced partnership between Niagara Network and Allegro Packets. It will drive a world-class network monitoring solution and bilateral cooperation," said Katrin Pflugfelder, Allegro Packets Managing Director. "Our Allegro Network Multimeter and Niagara Networks' Open Visibility Platform form the perfect symbiosis to change the way networking and security solutions are deployed on the network."