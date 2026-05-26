NIAGARA NETWORKS LAUNCHES EPACKETRON: A 600 Gbps NETWORK INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM TRANSFORMING SOC AND NOC VISIBILITY

FREMONT, Calif., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Niagara Networks, a Silicon Valley-based company, today announced the launch of ePacketron 5520 Appliance, a next-generation Network Intelligence platform designed to address the growing visibility and performance gap in modern high-speed networks.

As enterprise and service provider infrastructures scale to multi-100Gb environments, cybersecurity and monitoring tools increasingly struggle to process the massive traffic volumes required for effective detection and analytics. Security platforms are often forced to perform compute-intensive tasks such as TLS decryption, deduplication, header stripping, and flow analysis, reducing their ability to focus on threat detection.

ePacketron addresses this challenge by introducing a dedicated Network Intelligence layer that offloads advanced packet processing from monitoring tools to the visibility fabric.

By combining Niagara Networks' packet broker architecture with high-performance Layer-7 packet intelligence, organizations can dramatically improve monitoring efficiency while maintaining full-fidelity network visibility.

Network Intelligence in the Visibility Layer

The ePacketron Acceleration Platform integrates seamlessly with Niagara Networks' packet broker portfolio, enabling NetSecOps teams to deploy a unified visibility architecture capable of delivering up to 600 Gbps of Layer-4 to Layer-7 processing in a compact 1RU platform.

By optimizing traffic before it reaches monitoring and security tools, ePacketron ensures downstream platforms receive only relevant and actionable data streams, significantly improving the efficiency of security and analytics infrastructures.

Key Benefits

Extend Security Tool Lifespan by offloading compute-intensive packet processing

Reduce Monitoring Traffic by 30–70% through intelligent traffic optimization

Avoid Overbuilding Security Infrastructure by enabling existing tools to scale

Centralize Packet Intelligence within the visibility layer

ePacketron also supports advanced capabilities including TLS decryption (up to 1.3), packet deduplication, flow slicing, NetFlow/IPFIX generation, tunnel termination, regex filtering, and payload data masking, transforming the visibility layer into a high-performance network intelligence platform.

"At Niagara Networks, our mission is to deliver the most advanced visibility infrastructure for modern networks," said Ben Askarinam, Founder and CEO of Niagara Networks. "With ePacketron, we are introducing a new architectural approach that moves advanced intelligence into the visibility layer, allowing security and monitoring platforms to operate at peak efficiency while maintaining complete traffic visibility."

"The ePacketron platform represents a significant advancement in modern network visibility architecture" said Vitaliy Ivanov, Vice President of Software Engineering at Niagara Networks. "By offloading Layer-7 packet processing from monitoring tools, organizations can scale their security and monitoring infrastructure without sacrificing performance or operational efficiency."

"Network telemetry volumes continue to grow faster than the processing capabilities of security tools," said Chris DePuy, Technology Analyst at 650 Group. "Architectures that shift packet processing and traffic optimization closer to the visibility layer are becoming essential for modern SOC and NOC environments. Niagara Networks addresses this challenge with a highly optimized Network Intelligence platform that delivers ultra-high-performance packet processing through an offload-based architecture, enabling optimal ROI in complex, AI-driven, high-capacity infrastructures."

Availability

The ePacketron platform is available now. Niagara Networks will showcase its new solution during Cisco Live 2026 in Las Vegas (Booth #8506) from May 31 to June 4. Schedule a meeting with our team during the Cisco Live Event >>>

About Niagara Networks

Niagara Networks is a Silicon Valley-based company delivering high-performance, reliable network visibility and traffic delivery solutions for mission-critical environments. Our solutions empower Security and Network Operations Centers (SOC/NOC) with complete visibility and actionable intelligence across physical, virtual, and cloud networks. As a former division of Interface Masters, we provide all the building blocks for an advanced Visibility Layer, including packet brokers, bypass switches, network TAPs, and unified management software, offering a single pane of glass for simplified visibility infrastructure.

For more information, visit www.niagaranetworks.com

SOURCE Niagara Networks Inc