NIAGARA NETWORKS PARTNERS WITH TD SYNNEX TO STRENGTHEN TOP-TIER GLOBAL IT SOLUTIONS

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Niagara Networks™, a Silicon Valley-based company that pioneers the award-winning Open Visibility Platform™, announced today a new partnership with TD SYNNEX a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. This strategic partnership with TD SYNNEX will help support the increasing demand for Niagara Networks products throughout the channel program and improve customer access to Network Visibility solutions prevalent in today's modern infrastructure.

"Niagara Networks is empowering its expansion strategy in the global markets, and we are delighted to collaborate with TD SYNNEX, one of the top IT distributors in the global markets. By partnering with an industry-leading distributor like TD SYNNEX, we can expand our reach to help significantly more organizations get visibility into their networks and digital assets. TD SYNNEX portfolio aligns seamlessly with our solutions and will enable strong synergy to meet organizations' digital transformation demands." – said Ben Askarinam, founder and CEO, Niagara Networks.

"TD SYNNEX is committed to uniting IT solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future," Scott Young, Senior Vice President, Product Management at TD SYNNEX. "With Niagara Networks added to our vast portfolio of vendor partners, we're able to enrich the breadth and depth of our offerings so customers can do great things with technology."  

As part of Niagara Networks' global strategy, investing in partnerships with unique expertise is paramount. The combination of its Channel Partner Program and the Open Visibility Platform Technology Partners Program, enables a unique alternative for the right trusted advisor to form a world-class cybersecurity solution.

About Niagara Networks

Niagara Networks™ is a Silicon Valley-based company that pioneers the Open Visibility Platform™ to bring desperately needed agility to network security.  Niagara Networks provides high-performance, high-reliability network visibility and traffic delivery solutions for the world's most demanding service provider and enterprise environments. Niagara Networks solutions are installed in the world's most prominent networks, empowering Security and Network Operations Centers (SOC/NOC) with end-to-end visibility and actionable traffic intelligence across physical and virtual networks. For more information, visit www.niagaranetworks.com

About TD SYNNEX
TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We're an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX's 23,500 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on TwitterLinkedInFacebook and Instagram.

