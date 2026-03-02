Nichiha USA Signals a New Era of Residential Building at IBS 2026

Architectural Wall Panels align with top IBS education themes as Nichiha delivers its largest presence ever at Design & Construction Week

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the residential construction industry gathered for the International Builders' Show (IBS) 2026, conversations across the show floor and in education sessions converged around a common set of challenges: high-performance building envelopes, durability, labor efficiency, code compliance, and long-term value. With its largest presence ever at IBS, Nichiha USA stepped forward to define what the next era of residential building looks like, and how Architectural Wall Panels (AWP) help builders, architects, and designers meet that moment.

Nichiha USA Architectural Wall Panels bring commercial-grade performance, design flexibility, and single-system efficiency to today’s evolving residential architecture.

Founded in Japan in 1956, Nichiha has spent 70 years refining residential cladding systems in one of the world's most demanding construction environments, where seismic activity, moisture management, and long-term durability are non-negotiable. In Japan today, more than 90 percent of Nichiha products are used in residential construction, forming the foundation of millions of homes. Nichiha has been operating in the United States for 28 years, with manufacturing based in Georgia and products designed to meet North American codes, climate zones, and construction practices. That dual heritage – Japanese-engineered and American-made – has shaped Nichiha's Architectural Wall Panel system into a solution uniquely suited to today's evolving residential market.

"IBS is where the future of residential construction is debated, defined, and decided," said Michael Cobb, Vice President of Sales at Nichiha USA. "With so many IBS resources focused on building science, envelope performance, labor efficiency, and long-term durability, it's clear the industry is asking for smarter systems, not just new finishes. That's exactly where Nichiha's residential expertise, proven systems thinking, and American manufacturing come into play." Cobb, who recently returned to Nichiha USA to help guide its next phase of residential growth, brings deep experience across both commercial and residential cladding markets.

How Nichiha AWP Support IBS 2026 Priorities:

High-performance building envelopes – Integrated rainscreen design supports moisture management, wall longevity, and healthier interiors.

– Integrated rainscreen design supports moisture management, wall longevity, and healthier interiors. Labor efficiency – Nichiha's Ultimate Clip System reduces coordination between trades and simplifies installation.

– Nichiha's Ultimate Clip System reduces coordination between trades and simplifies installation. Durability and code confidence – Independently tested assemblies help future-proof projects amid tightening regulations and insurance scrutiny.

– Independently tested assemblies help future-proof projects amid tightening regulations and insurance scrutiny. Design flexibility – Wood, concrete, brick, and stone aesthetics without the maintenance demands of natural materials.

With expanded booth presence, deeper educational engagement, and a sharpened focus on residential applications, IBS 2026 marked a visible inflection point for Nichiha USA: one that reflects both its global residential legacy and its growing role in shaping the future of American homebuilding.

For more information, please visit https://www.nichiha.com.

About NICHIHA

Nichiha USA, a subsidiary of Nichiha Corporation, is a leading manufacturer of high-functioning cladding for commercial and residential building applications. Founded in Japan in 1956, Nichiha now employs over 3,000 people across 13 locations worldwide, including a manufacturing facility in Macon, Georgia. Nichiha creates long-term value for architects, builders, and contractors through innovative building material solutions that offer durability, a wide range of colors, styles, and textures, and customized support to meet any specification—helping customers get the most out of their projects. To learn more, visit https://nichiha.com.

