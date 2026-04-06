Nichiha USA's Miraia Panels Earn BIMsmith Best 2026 Product Award at IBS

Architect-juried recognition highlights Miraia as the first fiber cement panel to deliver a high-gloss reflective facade — without the weight, cost, or maintenance of metal

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nichiha USA has been named a recipient of the BIMsmith Best 2026 Product Award for its Miraia Reflective Architectural Wall Panels, recognized at the 2026 International Builders' Show (IBS) in Orlando, Florida. The honor was presented by BIMsmith, whose team of architects and designers annually evaluates new and emerging building products for outstanding achievement in design, performance, and innovation.

Nichiha’s Miraia Architectural Wall Panels are recognized as a BIMsmith Best 2026 Product Award Winner at this year’s International Builders’ Show. Nichiha’s Miraia pairs showroom-level visual impact with fiber-cement durability, integrated rainscreen performance, and long-term exterior resilience. Credit Robert Tretsch at Harrison Design Associates. Photo Credit: Morgan Nowland.

Now in its seventh year, the BIMsmith Best Awards celebrate products that demonstrate meaningful advancement in the built environment. Winners are selected through a collaborative evaluation process representing professionals across architecture, engineering, and construction, assessed against five criteria: design excellence, performance, innovation, thought leadership, and human progress.

"Being recognized by a jury of architects is particularly rewarding for us, because architects are exactly who Miraia was designed for," said Maria Fernandez, Director of Marketing at Nichiha USA. "This award confirms that the design community sees Architectural Wall Panels helping build the future of commercial and residential construction."

Miraia is the first fiber cement panel to achieve a high-gloss reflective finish, offering a compelling alternative to reflective metal cladding without the tradeoffs of cost, weight, and corrosion. Available today in Onyx, Glacier, and Snow, the panel delivers a polished, contemporary facade aesthetic with the durability and low maintenance that fiber cement is known for. Its integrated rainscreen system manages moisture without additional components, keeping the build process straightforward.

The BIMsmith recognition comes on the heels of Nichiha's largest-ever presence at IBS 2026, where a 16-foot tower installation of Royal Blue Miraia panels anchored the company's booth, generating significant early interest ahead of the color's commercial release.

For more information about Miraia and Nichiha USA's full Architectural Wall Panel portfolio, visit https://nichiha.com.

About Nichiha USA

Nichiha USA, a subsidiary of Nichiha Corporation, is a leading manufacturer of high-functioning cladding for commercial and residential building applications. Founded in Japan in 1956, Nichiha now employs over 3,000 people across 13 locations worldwide, including a manufacturing facility in Macon, Georgia. Nichiha creates long-term value for architects, builders, and contractors through innovative building material solutions that offer durability, a wide range of colors, styles, and textures, and customized support to meet any specification — helping customers get the most out of their projects. To learn more, visit https://nichiha.com.

SOURCE Nichiha