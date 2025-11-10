NICHOLAS AIR Announces Strategic Partnership and Recruitment Drive with Farmingdale State College

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NICHOLAS AIR, the renowned leader in luxury private aviation and Part 135 operations, has announced a strategic talent acquisition partnership with Farmingdale State College (FSC). This initiative is focused on recruiting aspiring aviators and technical staff from FSC's distinguished Pasternack School of Engineering Technology's Aviation program.

Commitment to Talent Pipeline

NICHOLAS AIR will participate as a premier employer at the FSC Job and Internship Fair on Thursday, November 20, aiming to engage students from the Aeronautical Science and Aviation Administration programs.

The company is seeking highly qualified candidates for pilot roles and maintenance roles that support its wholly-owned fleet of modern jets, including:

Flight Operations : NICHOLAS AIR is seeking Second in Command (SIC) pilots eager to advance toward Pilot in Command (PIC) positions through structured development and the company's renowned mentorship programs.

: NICHOLAS AIR is seeking Second in Command (SIC) pilots eager to advance toward Pilot in Command (PIC) positions through structured development and the company's renowned mentorship programs. Technical Operations: Actively hiring Aircraft Maintenance Technicians and engineering candidates with Airframe and Powerplant certification (A&P Mechanics) to ensure the continued excellence, reliability, and safety of the fleet.

This partnership underscores NICHOLAS AIR's long-standing commitment to investing in its workforce. The company offers new hires a structured path for professional growth, including the STEEL JET Pathway Program, which provides aspiring aviators comprehensive training, mentorship, and accelerated advancement opportunities.

"Farmingdale State College's Aviation program consistently produces graduates with the technical acumen and professionalism that align perfectly with NICHOLAS AIR's culture of excellence," said Abby Carlton, Director of Recruiting. "By directly engaging with the Pasternack School of Engineering Technology, we're able to connect with the next generation of pilots and Airframe and Powerplant-certified professionals (A&P Mechanics) who will uphold our highest standards in modern private aviation."

Students and graduates interested in Private Aviation Pilot Jobs, A&P Mechanic Jobs, or Part 135 Maintenance Careers are encouraged to meet NICHOLAS AIR representatives at the job fair on November 20.

About NICHOLAS AIR

NICHOLAS AIR is the premier leader in private aviation and Part 135 flight operations, recognized as the largest independently owned air travel provider led by its original Founder and CEO. The company operates one of the nation's youngest and most exclusive fleets and is known for its Jet Card Programs, Fractional Ownership, and elite pilot development programs.

Through initiatives like the STEEL JET Pathway Program and its partnerships with institutions like the Pasternack School of Engineering Technology, NICHOLAS AIR continues to elevate industry standards for both Private Aviation Pilot Jobs and A&P (Airframe and Powerplant) Technician Careers.

Media Contact:

Paxton Song

[email protected]

SOURCE Nicholas Air