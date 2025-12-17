NICHOLAS AIR's Fifth Annual "Stuff The Plane" Charity Event to Support Children's Hospitals

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NICHOLAS AIR, the renowned leader in luxury private aviation and the industry's most respected Part 135 operator, proudly hosted its fifth annual "Stuff The Plane" charity event, bringing together employees, pilots and community partners to raise funds and deliver teddy bears to children's hospitals in the Tennessee and Mississippi area.

The "Stuff The Plane" initiative reflects NICHOLAS AIR's longstanding belief that aviation can create meaningful impact far beyond the flight line. While the company is widely known for its highly exclusive Membership based private aviation service, Private Jet Card Programs, and exceptional Part 135 Pilot careers, "Stuff The Plane" highlights a different side of the organization—one where compassion, service, and community leadership take center stage.

This year's event saw NICHOLAS AIR team members, including several of its highly trained pilots, gather to assemble, package, and personally deliver cuddly teddy bears and comfort items for children undergoing serious medical care. The program combines fundraising efforts with hands-on participation, ensuring each donation carries a deeply personal touch.

"Our pilots don't just excel in the cockpit. They also find ways to make a meaningful impact to our communities by playing a big part in events like Stuff The Plane," said Abby Carlton, Director of Recruitment at NICHOLAS AIR. "Whether fulfilling their flying missions as Part 135 Pilots or volunteering their time for children in need, our Pilots demonstrate the character and leadership that define our company."

NICHOLAS AIR pilots always play a significant role in the annual event by transporting teddy bears to partner hospitals and engaging with families and staff during deliveries. For many pilots, especially those transitioning from military or commercial backgrounds, this event reinforces why they chose a private aviation career with NICHOLAS AIR. Service and community are woven throughout its operations and culture, from its highly coveted Part 135 pilot jobs to its community partnerships.

"No child or family anticipates spending the holidays in the hospital. Yet during this difficult time, NICHOLAS AIR helps us bring light into a place that can often feel overwhelming and scary to a child. We are deeply grateful for their generous donation of teddy bears. More than just toys, these gifts offer comfort, encouragement, and a sense of normalcy to the children receiving care at Children's of Mississippi. Their visit brings genuine joy, inspires hope, and supports our mission to provide the very best care for our patients and their families," said Amber Magee, Community Development Coordinator, University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Donations are welcome and can be made online:

https://store.nicholasair.com/products/stuff-the-plane-teddy-bear-donation

About NICHOLAS AIR

NICHOLAS AIR is the premier leader in luxury private aviation and Part 135 flight operations, recognized as the largest independently owned air travel provider led by its original Pilot, Founder, and CEO. The company operates one of the nation's youngest and most exclusive fleets and is known for its Private Jet Card Programs, Fractional Ownership, and elite Part 135 Pilot career development programs.

Media Contact:

Paxton Song

[email protected]

www.nicholasair.com

SOURCE Nicholas Air