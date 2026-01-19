NICHOLAS AIR Expands Fleet with Phenom 300E and Citation Latitude Deliveries

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NICHOLAS AIR, the largest independently owned and operated private aviation provider, continues its strategy of measured and steady growth with the announcement of five new aircraft deliveries: three Embraer Phenom 300E light jets and two Cessna Citation Latitude mid-size jets. This expansion reinforces the company's commitment to maintaining a young, versatile fleet tailored specifically to the evolving needs of its Jet Card Members.

Meeting Member Demand Through Strategic Growth

The new addition of these aircraft is a direct response to the mission profiles that its Jet Card Members are requesting. As the private aviation landscape shifts, NICHOLAS AIR remains dedicated to providing the specific airframes that its Members require for both short- and mid-range efficiency as well as safety and comfort.

While many providers pursue rapid, unchecked expansion, NICHOLAS AIR remains steadfast in its "conservative and measured approach" to scaling its operations. This methodical growth ensures that every new tail added to its fleet maintains the elite standards of quality, service and safety that NICHOLAS AIR Jet Card Members have come to expect.

A Focus on Internal Excellence

Beyond providing the needs of its Jet Card Members, these deliveries also play a critical role in the company's "pilot first" culture. By diversifying and growing its fleet, NICHOLAS AIR continues to create clear pathways for its Home-Based Part 135 professional advancement.

"Adding these Phenom 300E and Citation Latitude aircraft allows us to continue our tradition of promoting from within," says Nicholas Correnti, Founder and CEO of NICHOLAS AIR. "Providing our pilots with the opportunity to upgrade internally to larger, more complex airframes is a key part of our retention strategy and ensures our flight crews are the most experienced in the industry".

The Gold Standard for Jet Card Membership

With a fleet that now spans from the efficient Phenom 100 to the ultra-long-range Gulfstream G600, NICHOLAS AIR offers the most flexible and comprehensive Jet Card programs in the industry. The new Phenom 300E and Citation Latitude units bridge the gap for Members who require the perfect balance of speed, range, and cabin amenities.

By staying true to both its methodical approach to growth as well as its identity as having the most exclusive private aviation Membership program in the industry NICHOLAS AIR ensures that its growth never comes at the expense of the personal touch. The addition of these five aircraft represent more than just additional capacity—they represent a continued promise to its exclusive Jet Card Members to provide the most refined and reliable Jet Card Membership experience in private aviation.

About NICHOLAS AIR

NICHOLAS AIR is the premier leader in luxury private aviation and Home-Based Part 135 flight operations, recognized as the largest independently owned and operated air travel provider led by its original Pilot, Founder, and CEO. The company operates one of the nation's youngest and most exclusive fleets and is known for its Private Jet Card Programs, Fractional Ownership, and elite Part 135 Pilot career development programs.

