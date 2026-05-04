Nicholas Martini Foundation Funds Scholarships for College-Bound Passaic High School Students

In Partnership with Passaic Optimist Friend of Youth Foundation and Trustee Jerome F. Gallagher, Esq. of Norris McLaughlin, P.A

PASSAIC, N.J., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nicholas Martini Foundation, in collaboration with the Passaic Optimist Friend of Youth Foundation, is pleased to announce that Hon. William J. Martini (U.S.D.J.) will be the keynote speaker at the Passaic High School Class Day scholarship awards ceremony scheduled for Tuesday June 9, 2026, at 6pm at Passaic High School.

The Nicholas Martini Family Foundation has announced a transformative commitment to Passaic High School, dedicated exclusively to scholarships for eligible students. This major investment reflects the Foundation's long-standing mission to uplift young people through expanded education opportunities. The Foundation, known for its deep focus on youth and education, continues to strengthen its philanthropic legacy. As stated in its mission the Foundation is dedicated to supporting programs primarily in the field of youth and education

During the ceremonies, The Hon. William J. Martini (USDJ) will present award letters to this year's Nicholas Martini Foundation scholarship recipients and will also announce the terms of a new, long-term scholarship funding agreement that the Nicholas Martini Foundation has entered into with the Passaic Optimist Friend of Youth Foundation, which will administer the scholarship awards. "This initiative is designed to provide long-term educational support for future generations of Passaic High School students," said the Hon. William J. Martini, USDJ, President of the Nicholas Martini Foundation. "We are honored to continue the Martini family's legacy of service to the City of Passaic by offering financial support to students preparing for the next stage of their academic journeys."

This new scholarship fund will help ensure that deserving students - many of whom face financial barriers - can pursue higher education and career pathways with confidence and support.

The Martini family continues to build a tremendous legacy through their outstanding contributions to philanthropy. This gift reflects our belief in the potential of Passaic's young people and our commitment to helping them achieve their goals.

Many of the Martini family members graduated out of Passaic High School including among others, Nicholas Martini former Passaic County Commissioner and Mayor and William J. Martini former Passaic County Congressman and U.S. District Court Judge.

The Passaic Optimist Foundation's scholarship committee, which includes Jerome F. Gallagher, Esq., an attorney at Norris McLaughlin, P.A., will be joined by fellow Passaic Optimist Friend of Youth Foundation trustees to oversee the selection process and awards.

Both the Nicholas Martini Foundation and the Passaic Optimist Friend of Youth Foundation have long supported the educational advancement of local students through scholarships, mentorship, and community-based programs.

About the Nicholas Martini Foundation

Founded in 1986 by former Passaic Mayor Nicholas Martini, the Nicholas Martini Foundation is a philanthropic Charitable Family Foundation committed to advancing educational access and supporting youth in New Jersey communities through scholarships and philanthropic initiatives. Passaic native, The Hon. William J. Martini, joined the organization as a trustee and president in 1991.

About the Passaic Optimist Friend of Youth Foundation

The Passaic Optimist Club is a community-based nonprofit organization which, through its 501(c)(3) registered charity, the Passaic Optimist Friend of Youth Foundation, supports the youth of Passaic through scholarships, the power of recognition and personal mentoring. During calendar year 2025, the Passaic Optimist Foundation awarded $109,000 in scholarships to college-bound Passaic High School graduates, including fifteen scholarships that were funded through a donation from the Nicholas Martini Foundation.

Norris McLaughlin, P.A., is a multi-practice, commercial law firm with offices in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania, delivering legal solutions to clients wherever they conduct their business, including nationally and internationally. The firm's nearly 120 attorneys practice in more than 25 legal disciplines and industry-focused groups and serve a wide range of clients, including small businesses, middle-market companies, and Fortune 500 corporations, as well as the private individuals and families who may own, lead, and/or manage those companies. Norris McLaughlin is a member of Meritas®, a global alliance of leading independent law firms. To learn more, visit www.norrismclaughlin.com.

Contact: Skylar Daley

Communications Coordinator

(908) 252-4214

[email protected]

SOURCE Norris McLaughlin, P.A