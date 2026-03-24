Norris McLaughlin P.A. Adds Litigation Associate Andrea M. Suarez to New Jersey Office

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Norris McLaughlin, P.A. is pleased to announce that Andrea M. Suarez has joined the firm as an associate in the Bridgewater, New Jersey office in the Litigation practice group.

Andrea M. Suarez, Esq. of Norris McLaughlin, P.A.

"Andrea's litigation experience, coupled with her precision and professionalism in handling civil and public‑entity matters, makes her an exceptional addition to our team," said David C. Roberts, Chair of Norris McLaughlin, P.A. "Her commitment to client service and strong track record across all phases of litigation will greatly benefit our practice and our clients."

About Andrea M. Suarez

Suarez is an associate in the firm's Litigation Group focusing her practice on civil litigation, representing private clients and public entities in matters involving contract disputes, employment discrimination claims under the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination, and issues arising under the New Jersey Tort Claims Act.

Suarez handles all phases of litigation, from drafting pleadings and dispositive motions to managing discovery and participating in mediation. Her experience includes supporting the defense of public employers in discrimination and retaliation matters and assisting in the resolution of complex contract actions through negotiated settlements.

Prior to joining Norris McLaughlin, P.A., Suarez was an associate at a boutique law firm where she regularly appeared in court for oral arguments and attended mediation with clients. She has experience negotiating and drafting settlement agreements, preparation of discovery, defense of depositions, investigations in pre-litigation, and independent employment investigations. Suarez represented public entities on a variety of issues, including assisting clients to understand the complexities of the Open Public Records Act.

Suarez received her J.D. from Rutgers Law School and her B.A. from Rider University. While attending law school, she was a clinical law student with the Rutgers' Education and Health Law clinic in Newark, NJ and interned at Dow Jones. Suarez was also part of the Minority Student Program at Rutgers Law School. In her undergrad career, she was a legal secretary and Spanish translator at a mid-sized law firm and interned for the U.S. Department of Education. She is fluent in Spanish.

Norris McLaughlin, P.A., is a multi-practice, commercial law firm with offices in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania, delivering legal solutions to clients wherever they conduct their business, including nationally and internationally. The firm's nearly 130 attorneys practice in more than 25 legal disciplines and industry-focused groups and serve a wide range of clients, including small businesses, middle-market companies, and Fortune 500 corporations, as well as the private individuals and families who may own, lead, and/or manage those companies. Norris McLaughlin is a member of Meritas®, a global alliance of leading independent law firms. To learn more, visit www.norrismclaughlin.com.

Contact: Skylar Daley

Communications Coordinator

(908) 252-4214

[email protected]

SOURCE Norris McLaughlin, P.A