Norris McLaughlin, P.A. Partners with The Chrysalis Project to Support Young Women's Success in Underserved Communities

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Norris McLaughlin, P.A. is proud to announce a developing partnership with The Chrysalis Project, a nonprofit initiative founded in 2017 by retired accountant and former Plainfield Municipal Utilities Authority Assistant Comptroller Leana Walcott. The program is dedicated to equipping high school–aged young women with the skills, confidence, and exposure needed to thrive in college, careers, and adulthood.

Walcott expressed that the partnership with the firm will provide invaluable exposures to the young ladies in The Chrysalis Project. "When organizations like Norris McLaughlin invest in young people, I believe the impact will reach far beyond one visit or one project," said Walcott. "Seeds of possibilities will be planted, helping our young ladies recognize that their goals are achievable and that futures are full of opportunities."

Norris McLaughlin's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Group, led by firm member Melissa Peña, Esq., is spearheading the firm's involvement with the organization. The collaboration will include mentorship, professional exposure, and career readiness experiences.

"We're proud to support and partner with The Chrysalis Project," said Peña. "When we give our time, our knowledge, and our support, we don't just change someone else's path, we're changed, too."

Norris McLaughlin, P.A. will support a range of 2026 programming with The Chrysalis Project, including career‑focused workshops, professional development sessions, event sponsorships, and year‑round engagement designed to equip young women with both inspiration and practical tools for their futures. The partnership kicked off with a Female Empowerment Month panel led by Gysselle Terry, alumna of The Chrysalis Project's inaugural cohort and current Events Coordinator for the firm, with three other women professionals.

"The Chrysalis Project helped me build the professional skills I needed to succeed in college and ultimately secure my role here at Norris McLaughlin," said Terry. "It's a great way to show the students what's possible and hopefully inspire them the same way the program once inspired me."

Terry spoke with the students on March 26 about navigating the transition from school to the workforce, her professional growth at Norris McLaughlin, P.A. and how her career has developed - starting as an intern and now working in the Business Development & Marketing Department.

Through this partnership, Norris McLaughlin aims to help expand the reach and impact of The Chrysalis Project, supporting the next generation of young women as they transition into their future careers and academic endeavors.

Norris McLaughlin, P.A., is a multi-practice, commercial law firm with offices in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania, delivering legal solutions to clients wherever they conduct their business, including nationally and internationally. The firm's nearly 120 attorneys practice in more than 25 legal disciplines and industry-focused groups and serve a wide range of clients, including small businesses, middle-market companies, and Fortune 500 corporations, as well as the private individuals and families who may own, lead, and/or manage those companies. Norris McLaughlin is a member of Meritas®, a global alliance of leading independent law firms. To learn more, visit www.norrismclaughlin.com.

Contact: Skylar Daley

Communications Coordinator

(908) 252-4214

[email protected]

SOURCE Norris McLaughlin, P.A