Nick Cannon and Daymond John to Host Competition for Youth with a Grand Prize of $10,000

WILMINGTON, N.C., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nick Cannon Foundation, Inc., in collaboration Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs from school districts in Los Angeles, San Diego, Miami, Washington, DC, Dallas, Charlotte, Wilmington, NC, and Columbia, SC., will hold a virtual competition open to youth nationwide. The cash prize for the first-place student team is $10,000. The event on Thursday, June 3rd titled "America's Teen Mogul (ATM) National Student Business Plan Competition", will be hosted by actor and entrepreneur Nick Cannon and star of ABC's Shark Tank, Daymond John. The ATM competition is designed to expose youth ages 12 to 19 to the global career and entrepreneurship opportunities available in the entertainment and growing middle-skill job sectors.

"I am truly inspired by the collective community support for this event and excited about this wonderful opportunity to teach and expose youth nationwide to the myriad of career opportunities available in the global economy," said Nick Cannon. "As a product of the public school system, I feel a sense of responsibility to give back and to motivate others to give."

Since 2016, the Nick Cannon Foundation has held annual ATM Competitions in cities nationwide, including weekly training workshops to prepare the teen entrepreneurs. The competition connects business partners with students and teachers to develop a strong foundation for the economic future of the nation. Students present business plans, products they produce and business problems they solve in collaboration with members of the local business communities. Past project examples include biomedical solutions, game design apps, automotive innovations, photographic art and robotics. Industry professionals typically volunteer to be mentors, guest speakers or advisors for the students.

"The nation must develop a system of regional career pathways to launch young teen entrepreneurs and middle-skill adults into good jobs with advancement potential," said Daymond John, star of ABC's Shark Tank. "I am delighted to join Nick Cannon, as we're both proud products of the public school system, to encourage and expose our youth to unlimited possibilities."

To register to attend the virtual ATM Competition, visit www.nickcannonfoundation.org. Media inquiries and sponsorship request can be directed to Ronnie Highsmith at [email protected] or (202) 297-2379.

SOURCE Nick Cannon Foundation Inc.

