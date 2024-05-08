Nick Clegg, President of Global Affairs, Meta, to Speak at MIT Technology Review's EmTech Digital Addressing Elections and Misinformation

Clegg will lead a session at this year's EmTech Digital focused on the election process during a historical election year.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- President of Global Affairs at Meta, Sir Nick Clegg will speak in-person about "Elections and the Future of Misinformation" at this year's EmTech Digital on Wednesday, May 22, 2024 on the MIT campus. This highly anticipated appearance at MIT's largest AI conference happens during a historical election year domestically in the U.S. and around the world.

In 2024, there will be more than 40 national elections taking place, representing nearly half of the world's population — making it the most consequential election year in history. Technology has played an integral role in the electoral process and social movements, whether by giving candidates or groups greater voice and platforms or raising ethical challenges related to misinformation and disinformation. Generative AI and digital strategies are reshaping modern politics, politicians, and the very future of democracy. For these reasons, the MIT Technology Review team looks forward to having Nick Clegg take the stage to discuss what the future of AI and social media mean for democracy.

This year's EmTech Digital conference looks at "Harnessing the Power of AI" and "Accelerating AI Innovation" across industries and disciplines. For more than ten years, researchers, policymakers, and business and technology leaders have gathered at EmTech Digital to understand the implications of AI breakthroughs from top experts in business, government, and academia.

Other speakers expected to join Clegg this year include Tim Brooks (OpenAI), Ramin Hasani (Liquid AI), Cynthia Lu (Adobe), Ryan Davis (People First), and Julie Shah (MIT). Registration is now open, but space is limited. To secure your spot and join us on the MIT campus visit: EmTechDigital.com/US for more information.

About Nick Clegg

Sir Nick Clegg is President, Global Affairs at Meta. He joined the company, then called Facebook, in 2018 after almost two decades in British and European public life. Prior to being elected to the UK Parliament in 2005, he worked in the European Commission and served for five years as a member of the European Parliament. He became leader of the Liberal Democrat party in 2007 and served as Deputy Prime Minister in the UK's first coalition government since the war, from 2010 to 2015. He has written two best-selling books, Politics: Between the Extremes and How to Stop Brexit (And Make Britain Great Again).

About MIT Technology Review

MIT Technology Review is an independent media company owned by MIT. Established in 1899, it was the first-ever technology magazine; today, MIT Technology Review publishes in multiple digital formats every day, including on our site, in email newsletters, and across all major social channels. We also produce a multi-award-winning, bi-monthly print magazine and run one of the industry's most highly regarded events brands, EmTech.

