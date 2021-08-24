Nick Horgan joins Tambourine as Chief Sales Officer

Horgan joins Tambourine from Amadeus, where he served most recently as Senior Director of Sales and Account Management. He was the company's top revenue producer for eight consecutive years. A graduate of Indiana University, he began his career with Newmarket International, which was acquired by Amadeus in 2014.

"Tambourine continues to grow at an unprecedented rate, and the addition of a Chief Sales Officer of Nick's caliber and expertise underscores our goal to become the world's leading digital marketing technology company by delivering best in class services and solutions to an increasingly diverse roster of clients," said Rafael Cardozo, founder and CEO, Tambourine.



Tambourine continues to shake up the hospitality industry with custom integrated marketing solutions for hotels , resorts, and destinations worldwide. The company's emergence as the market leader for both branded and independent hotels is a testament to their core values: putting customer service center stage, setting the standards for hotel website design, and making performance digital marketing easier and more profitable for its valued partners.

