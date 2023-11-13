Nick Jonas and Beyond Type 1 Launch #SeeTheSigns, a National Campaign to Help People Recognize the Symptoms of Diabetes and Receive a Diagnosis

Nick Jonas and Beyond Type 1 launch #SeeTheSigns to help people recognize the symptoms of diabetes and seek a diagnosis Post this

To address this epidemic crisis, Beyond Type 1 today announced #SeeTheSigns, a national campaign to help people effectively identify the symptoms of diabetes in themselves and others. Unlike the signs of a stroke, choking and other life-threatening emergencies, the symptoms of diabetes often go unnoticed and unaddressed for some time.

"For every two people in the world living with type 1 diabetes, there's a third person who has died due to a missed diagnosis or a lack of access to care," said actor and singer-songwriter Nick Jonas, who lives with type 1 diabetes. "I was lucky to receive my diagnosis at age 13 when my mom noticed the signs —but many aren't as lucky. Now that I'm a parent myself, I'm proud to launch the #SeeTheSigns campaign to give people the tools they need to discern the indicators and ultimately receive a diagnosis. I urge anyone who wants to join the fight against diabetes to support Beyond Type 1. Together, we can save lives, reduce suffering and help people with diabetes not only survive—but truly thrive."

Promoted in both English (#SeeTheSigns) and Spanish (#VeLasSeñales), the digital campaign announced today by Nick Jonas on social media will mobilize ambassadors, influencers and supporters to speak up about the symptoms of both type 1 and type 2 diabetes and call on the community to take action toward closing the gap in missed diagnoses.

"The global diabetes crisis has reached a tipping point," said Beyond Type 1 CEO Deborah Dugan. "More than 1.3 billion people worldwide are projected to live with diabetes by 2050, with increasing rates among Black and Hispanic populations. It is imperative that we as individuals are able to recognize the symptoms and speak up for the sake of our health. Diabetes can be life-threatening, but it doesn't have to be. Learning how to #SeeTheSigns is a critical first step toward saving lives and improving well-being across the globe."

Leveraging social platforms like TikTok has become a critical tool for expanding health education, reaching wider audiences around the world and aiding accurate diagnoses. In November 2022, Nick Jonas and 800 other members of the diabetes community joined the #SeeTheSigns campaign to share their warning signs across social media, reaching an estimated audience of 150 million viewers.

Symptoms of diabetes include excessive thirst, frequent urination, exhaustion and unexplained weight loss. For those living with type 1 diabetes, these symptoms can quickly turn into a life-threatening condition called diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA), which can result in what is known as a "diabetic coma." Symptoms of type 2 diabetes are similar, and when left unchecked, can result in heart disease, kidney disease, eyesight loss, limb loss and death. While type 2 diabetes is more common, it's only diagnosed in about half of those whose bodies show symptoms. More than 1 in 3 American adults have prediabetes , a condition that increases the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, heart disease and stroke.

Beyond Type 1 and its partners are proponents of the power of community, and they leverage storytelling efforts to amplify patient voices, educate others and empower the diabetes community. The work of the #SeeTheSigns campaign is made possible by funding from Provention Bio, a Sanofi Company, and The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust.

Learn more about Beyond Type 1's #SeeTheSigns campaign at beyondtype1.org/seethesigns .

About Beyond Type 1 and Beyond Type 2

Founded in 2015, Beyond Type 1 is a global nonprofit dedicated to the diabetes community. The organization serves the largest digital audience of any diabetes nonprofit with the mission to help people living with diabetes stay alive and thrive. Through peer support programs, global campaigns and digital platforms, Beyond Type 1 is uniting the global diabetes community—across all types of diabetes—and helping to change what it means to live with chronic illness. In 2019, the organization launched its Beyond Type 2 community, dedicated to those living with type 2 diabetes. For more information, visit beyondtype1.org or beyondtype2.org .

SOURCE Beyond Type 1