Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group Announce New North American Tour Dates for PAW Patrol Live!; Tickets On Sale September 28

PAW Patrol Live! "Race to the Rescue," now in its third season, takes place on the day of the Great Race between Adventure Bay's Mayor Goodway and Foggy Bottom's Mayor Humdinger, but Mayor Goodway is nowhere to be found. Ryder summons the PAW Patrol to rescue Mayor Goodway and help her finish the race. Using their unique skills and teamwork, the pups show that "no job is too big, no pup is too small," and share lessons on friendship, social skills and problem-solving as they make several heroic rescues on their race to the finish line.

PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure," debuted in 2017 and takes place during the Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay. When Cap'n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern, it's the PAW Patrol to the rescue! While saving Cap'n Turbot, Ryder and the pups discover a secret treasure map that leads them on an epic adventure. The pups need all paws on deck, as they set sail to save the day and find the pirate treasure before Mayor Humdinger finds it first.

Just announced dates include:

PAW Patrol Live! "Race to the Rescue" PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure" Winnipeg, MB Jan. 3 -5 Wichita, KS Jan. 4 – 6 Grand Forks, ND Jan. 8 – 9 Pittsburgh, PA Jan. 11 - 13 Chicago, IL Jan. 12 - 13 Salt Lake City, UT Jan. 19 – 20 St. Louis, MO Jan. 18 – 20 Moline, IL Jan. 26 - 27 Cedar Rapids, IA Jan. 22 - 23 Madison, WI Jan. 29 – 30 Nashville, TN Jan. 26 – 27 Bismarck, ND Feb. 2 - 3 Fairfax, VA Feb. 1-3 Milwaukee, WI Feb. 5 – 6 Providence, RI Feb. 9 -10 Minneapolis, MN Feb. 8 - 10 Buffalo, NY Feb. 14 - 17 Sioux Falls, SD Feb. 12 – 13 Erie, PA Feb. 19 – 20 Kansas City, MO Feb. 16 - 17 Rochester, NY Feb. 23 – 24 Austin, TX Feb. 22 – 24 Detroit, MI Feb. 28 – Mar. 3 Dallas, TX Mar. 1 - 3 Cleveland, OH Mar. 8 –10 Wichita Falls, TX Mar. 5 – 6 Toronto, ON Mar. 15 – 17 San Antonio, TX Mar. 8 - 10 Syracuse, NY Mar. 23 – 24 Midland, TX Mar. 12 – 13 Amherst, MA Mar. 26 – 27 Houston, TX Mar. 15 - 17 Philadelphia, PA Apr. 5 – 7 Laredo, TX Mar. 19 – 20 New York, NY Apr. 13-14 El Paso, TX Mar. 23 - 24 Albany, NY Apr. 19 – 21 Phoenix, AZ Mar. 30 – 31 Tucson, AZ Apr. 2 - 3 Las Vegas, NV Apr. 5 – 7 Riverside, CA Apr. 9 - 10 Los Angeles, CA Apr. 13 – 14 Long Beach, CA Apr. 16 - 17

VStar Entertainment Group is a leading entertainment company and producer of unforgettable live experiences for audiences in the U.S. and internationally. From concept through activation, VStar imagines and creates custom tours featuring original content, and licensed, branded tours that provide highly engaging entertainment for fans of all ages. With nearly four decades of expertise in all aspects of event production and management, VStar delivers turnkey, in-house solutions for theatrical shows, interactive exhibits and brand activations. VStar also creates custom-fabricated mascots and costumes, large-scale sets, scenery and 3-D installations, serving as a valued resource for professional sports teams, Fortune 500 companies and experiential marketing agencies.

Acquired in 2018 by global live entertainment leader, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, VStar has presented more than 39,000 live performances across 40 countries and entertains nearly two million guests annually. Current VStar tours include PAW Patrol Live! Bubble Guppies Live, Cirque Dreams and Discover the Dinosaurs: Time Trek. Previous VStar (formerly VEE Corporation) productions include Sesame Street Live, Barney, Bear in the Big Blue House, Curious George, Dragon Tales, and Kidz Bop Live! For more information, visit www.vstarentertainment.com.

Nickelodeon, now in its 39th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The company includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, recreation, books and feature films. Nickelodeon's U.S. television network is seen in more than 90 million households and has been the number-one-rated kids' basic cable network for 22 consecutive years. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ :VIA , VIAB).

