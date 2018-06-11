Nicki Minaj And Future Announce Co-headlining 'NickiHndrxx' Tour

The NickiHndrxx tour will be a can't miss outing for fans of the hitmakers who dominate the modern hip-hop and mainstream charts. The multi-award winning artists are also known for their high energy performances of their chart-topping hits. Together, they are bound to bring the heat to the stage for an unforgettable night on this massive joint tour. The extensive outing will touch down in over 50 cities across North America (produced by Live Nation) and Europe, kicking off September 21 in Baltimore, MD. It will include stops in major markets at iconic venues throughout Toronto, New York, Los Angeles, Munich, Paris, London, and more.

Tickets for the North American dates will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, June 15th at 10am local time at LiveNation.com. Citi® is the official presale credit card of the NICKIHNDRXX tour. As such, Citi® cardmembers will have access to purchase U.S. presale tickets beginning Tuesday, June 12th at 10am local time until Thursday, June 14th at 10pm local time through Citi's Private Pass® program. For complete presale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com.

Additionally, Live Nation, Artist Merch, and ZEDGE pre-sales will begin at 10am on Thursday June 14th until 10pm, all times local.

Upholding an unbreakable hot streak, Future just executive produced and curated the Superfly Official Soundtrack Album in addition to co-producing the film. The Atlanta hip-hop luminary and trendsetter is readying more new music for release very soon.

Minaj is set to release her anxiously awaited fourth full-length studio album "Queen" on August 10th.

Full list of tour dates below.

NICKIHNDRXX NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES:

DATE CITY VENUE Fri, Sept. 21 Baltimore, MD Royal Farms Arena Sun, Sept. 23 Washington, DC Capital One Arena Wed, Sept. 26 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena Fri, Sept. 28 Chicago, IL United Center Sat, Sept. 29 Cincinnati, OH US Bank Arena Mon, Oct. 1 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre Tue, Oct. 2 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center Thu, Oct. 4 Boston, MA TD Garden Fri, Oct. 5 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena Sun, Oct. 7 Newark, NJ Prudential Center Thu, Oct. 11 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center Sun, Oct. 14 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena Tue, Oct. 16 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center Fri, Oct. 19 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena Sat, Oct. 20 Orlando, FL Amway Arena Tue, Oct. 23 Memphis, TN FedEx Forum Sun, Oct. 28 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena Tue, Oct. 30 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center Thu, Nov. 1 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center Fri, Nov. 2 Houston, TX Toyota Center Sun, Nov. 4 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center Tue, Nov. 6 Denver, CO Pepsi Center Fri, Nov. 9 Portland, OR Moda Center Sat, Nov. 10 Seattle, WA Tacoma Dome Fri, Nov. 16 San Jose, CA SAP Center Sat, Nov. 17 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center Tue, Nov. 20 Los Angeles, CA The Forum Sat, Nov. 24 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand

NICKIHNDRXX EUROPE TOUR DATES:

DATE CITY VENUE Thu, Feb. 21 Munich, Germany Olympiahalle Fri, Feb. 22 Bratislava, Slovakia Ondrej Nepela Arena Sun, Feb. 24 Lodz, Poland Atlas Arena Mon, Feb. 25 Budapest, Hungary Budapest Sportarena Thu, Feb. 28 Berlin, Germany Mercedes Benz Arena Fri, Mar. 1 Copenhagen, Denmark Royal Arena Sun, Mar. 3 Oslo, Norway Spektrum Mon, Mar. 4 Stockholm, Sweden Ericsson Globe Wed, Mar. 6 Brussels, Belgium Palais 12 Thu, Mar. 7 Paris, France AccorHotels Arena Sat, Mar. 9 Bordeaux, France Metropole Arena Mon, Mar. 11 London, UK The O2 Thu, Mar. 14 Birmingham, UK Arena Birmingham Fri, Mar. 15 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena Sun, Mar. 17 Glasgow, UK SSE Hydro Mon, Mar. 18 Manchester, UK Manchester Arena Wed, Mar. 20 Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg Rockhal Fri, Mar. 22 Frankfurt, Germany Festhalle Sat, Mar. 23 Cologne, Germany Lanxess Arena Mon, Mar. 25 Amsterdam, Holland Ziggo Dome Wed, Mar. 27 Zurich, Switzerland Hallenstadion Thu, Mar. 28 Geneva, Switzerland Arena Geneva

