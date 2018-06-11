Nicki Minaj And Future Announce Co-headlining 'NickiHndrxx' Tour

Tickets On Sale To General Public Starting Friday, June 15th at www.NickiHndrxx.com

NEW YORK, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global hip-hop icons Nicki Minaj and Future announce they'll be hitting the road together for the first time on their NickiHndrxx tour today. See dates below.

The NickiHndrxx tour will be a can't miss outing for fans of the hitmakers who dominate the modern hip-hop and mainstream charts. The multi-award winning artists are also known for their high energy performances of their chart-topping hits. Together, they are bound to bring the heat to the stage for an unforgettable night on this massive joint tour. The extensive outing will touch down in over 50 cities across North America (produced by Live Nation) and Europe, kicking off September 21 in Baltimore, MD. It will include stops in major markets at iconic venues throughout Toronto, New York, Los Angeles, Munich, Paris, London, and more.

Tickets for the North American dates will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, June 15th at 10am local time at LiveNation.com. Citi® is the official presale credit card of the NICKIHNDRXX tour. As such, Citi® cardmembers will have access to purchase U.S. presale tickets beginning Tuesday, June 12th at 10am local time until Thursday, June 14th at 10pm local time through Citi's Private Pass® program. For complete presale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com.

Additionally, Live Nation, Artist Merch, and ZEDGE pre-sales will begin at 10am on Thursday June 14th until 10pm, all times local.

Upholding an unbreakable hot streak, Future just executive produced and curated the Superfly Official Soundtrack Album in addition to co-producing the film. The Atlanta hip-hop luminary and trendsetter is readying more new music for release very soon.

Minaj is set to release her anxiously awaited fourth full-length studio album "Queen" on August 10th.

Full list of tour dates below.

NICKIHNDRXX NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES:

DATE

CITY

VENUE

Fri, Sept. 21

Baltimore, MD

Royal Farms Arena

Sun, Sept. 23

Washington, DC

Capital One Arena

Wed, Sept. 26

Detroit, MI

Little Caesars Arena

Fri, Sept. 28

Chicago, IL

United Center

Sat, Sept. 29

Cincinnati, OH

US Bank Arena

Mon, Oct. 1

Toronto, ON

Air Canada Centre

Tue, Oct. 2

Buffalo, NY

KeyBank Center

Thu, Oct. 4

Boston, MA

TD Garden

Fri, Oct. 5

Uncasville, CT

Mohegan Sun Arena

Sun, Oct. 7

Newark, NJ

Prudential Center

Thu, Oct. 11

Brooklyn, NY

Barclays Center

Sun, Oct. 14

Raleigh, NC

PNC Arena

Tue, Oct. 16

Charlotte, NC

Spectrum Center

Fri, Oct. 19

Miami, FL

American Airlines Arena

Sat, Oct. 20

Orlando, FL

Amway Arena

Tue, Oct. 23

Memphis, TN

FedEx Forum

Sun, Oct. 28

Nashville, TN

Bridgestone Arena

Tue, Oct. 30

New Orleans, LA

Smoothie King Center

Thu, Nov. 1

Dallas, TX

American Airlines Center

Fri, Nov. 2

Houston, TX

Toyota Center

Sun, Nov. 4

Kansas City, MO

Sprint Center

Tue, Nov. 6

Denver, CO

Pepsi Center

Fri, Nov. 9

Portland, OR

Moda Center

Sat, Nov. 10

Seattle, WA

Tacoma Dome

Fri, Nov. 16

San Jose, CA

SAP Center

Sat, Nov. 17

Sacramento, CA

Golden 1 Center

Tue, Nov. 20

Los Angeles, CA

The Forum

Sat, Nov. 24

Las Vegas, NV

MGM Grand

NICKIHNDRXX EUROPE TOUR DATES:

DATE

CITY

VENUE

Thu, Feb. 21

Munich, Germany

Olympiahalle

Fri, Feb. 22

Bratislava, Slovakia

Ondrej Nepela Arena

Sun, Feb. 24

Lodz, Poland

Atlas Arena

Mon, Feb. 25

Budapest, Hungary

Budapest Sportarena

Thu, Feb. 28

Berlin, Germany

Mercedes Benz Arena

Fri, Mar. 1

Copenhagen, Denmark

Royal Arena

Sun, Mar. 3

Oslo, Norway

Spektrum

Mon, Mar. 4

Stockholm, Sweden

Ericsson Globe

Wed, Mar. 6

Brussels, Belgium

Palais 12

Thu, Mar. 7

Paris, France

AccorHotels Arena

Sat, Mar. 9

Bordeaux, France

Metropole Arena

Mon, Mar. 11

London, UK

The O2

Thu, Mar. 14

Birmingham, UK

Arena Birmingham

Fri, Mar. 15

Dublin, Ireland

3Arena

Sun, Mar. 17

Glasgow, UK

SSE Hydro

Mon, Mar. 18

Manchester, UK

Manchester Arena

Wed, Mar. 20

Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg

Rockhal

Fri, Mar. 22

Frankfurt, Germany

Festhalle

Sat, Mar. 23

Cologne, Germany

Lanxess Arena

Mon, Mar. 25

Amsterdam, Holland

Ziggo Dome

Wed, Mar. 27

Zurich, Switzerland

Hallenstadion

Thu, Mar. 28

Geneva, Switzerland

Arena Geneva

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nicki-minaj-and-future-announce-co-headlining-nickihndrxx-tour-300663829.html

SOURCE Live Nation Entertainment

