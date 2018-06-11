Nicki Minaj And Future Announce Co-headlining 'NickiHndrxx' Tour

NEW YORK, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global hip-hop icons Nicki Minaj and Future announce they'll be hitting the road together for the first time on their NickiHndrxx tour today. See dates below.
The NickiHndrxx tour will be a can't miss outing for fans of the hitmakers who dominate the modern hip-hop and mainstream charts. The multi-award winning artists are also known for their high energy performances of their chart-topping hits. Together, they are bound to bring the heat to the stage for an unforgettable night on this massive joint tour. The extensive outing will touch down in over 50 cities across North America (produced by Live Nation) and Europe, kicking off September 21 in Baltimore, MD. It will include stops in major markets at iconic venues throughout Toronto, New York, Los Angeles, Munich, Paris, London, and more.
Tickets for the North American dates will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, June 15th at 10am local time at LiveNation.com. Citi® is the official presale credit card of the NICKIHNDRXX tour. As such, Citi® cardmembers will have access to purchase U.S. presale tickets beginning Tuesday, June 12th at 10am local time until Thursday, June 14th at 10pm local time through Citi's Private Pass® program. For complete presale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com.
Additionally, Live Nation, Artist Merch, and ZEDGE pre-sales will begin at 10am on Thursday June 14th until 10pm, all times local.
Upholding an unbreakable hot streak, Future just executive produced and curated the Superfly Official Soundtrack Album in addition to co-producing the film. The Atlanta hip-hop luminary and trendsetter is readying more new music for release very soon.
Minaj is set to release her anxiously awaited fourth full-length studio album "Queen" on August 10th.
Full list of tour dates below.
NICKIHNDRXX NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES:
|
DATE
|
CITY
|
VENUE
|
Fri, Sept. 21
|
Baltimore, MD
|
Royal Farms Arena
|
Sun, Sept. 23
|
Washington, DC
|
Capital One Arena
|
Wed, Sept. 26
|
Detroit, MI
|
Little Caesars Arena
|
Fri, Sept. 28
|
Chicago, IL
|
United Center
|
Sat, Sept. 29
|
Cincinnati, OH
|
US Bank Arena
|
Mon, Oct. 1
|
Toronto, ON
|
Air Canada Centre
|
Tue, Oct. 2
|
Buffalo, NY
|
KeyBank Center
|
Thu, Oct. 4
|
Boston, MA
|
TD Garden
|
Fri, Oct. 5
|
Uncasville, CT
|
Mohegan Sun Arena
|
Sun, Oct. 7
|
Newark, NJ
|
Prudential Center
|
Thu, Oct. 11
|
Brooklyn, NY
|
Barclays Center
|
Sun, Oct. 14
|
Raleigh, NC
|
PNC Arena
|
Tue, Oct. 16
|
Charlotte, NC
|
Spectrum Center
|
Fri, Oct. 19
|
Miami, FL
|
American Airlines Arena
|
Sat, Oct. 20
|
Orlando, FL
|
Amway Arena
|
Tue, Oct. 23
|
Memphis, TN
|
FedEx Forum
|
Sun, Oct. 28
|
Nashville, TN
|
Bridgestone Arena
|
Tue, Oct. 30
|
New Orleans, LA
|
Smoothie King Center
|
Thu, Nov. 1
|
Dallas, TX
|
American Airlines Center
|
Fri, Nov. 2
|
Houston, TX
|
Toyota Center
|
Sun, Nov. 4
|
Kansas City, MO
|
Sprint Center
|
Tue, Nov. 6
|
Denver, CO
|
Pepsi Center
|
Fri, Nov. 9
|
Portland, OR
|
Moda Center
|
Sat, Nov. 10
|
Seattle, WA
|
Tacoma Dome
|
Fri, Nov. 16
|
San Jose, CA
|
SAP Center
|
Sat, Nov. 17
|
Sacramento, CA
|
Golden 1 Center
|
Tue, Nov. 20
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
The Forum
|
Sat, Nov. 24
|
Las Vegas, NV
|
MGM Grand
NICKIHNDRXX EUROPE TOUR DATES:
|
DATE
|
CITY
|
VENUE
|
Thu, Feb. 21
|
Munich, Germany
|
Olympiahalle
|
Fri, Feb. 22
|
Bratislava, Slovakia
|
Ondrej Nepela Arena
|
Sun, Feb. 24
|
Lodz, Poland
|
Atlas Arena
|
Mon, Feb. 25
|
Budapest, Hungary
|
Budapest Sportarena
|
Thu, Feb. 28
|
Berlin, Germany
|
Mercedes Benz Arena
|
Fri, Mar. 1
|
Copenhagen, Denmark
|
Royal Arena
|
Sun, Mar. 3
|
Oslo, Norway
|
Spektrum
|
Mon, Mar. 4
|
Stockholm, Sweden
|
Ericsson Globe
|
Wed, Mar. 6
|
Brussels, Belgium
|
Palais 12
|
Thu, Mar. 7
|
Paris, France
|
AccorHotels Arena
|
Sat, Mar. 9
|
Bordeaux, France
|
Metropole Arena
|
Mon, Mar. 11
|
London, UK
|
The O2
|
Thu, Mar. 14
|
Birmingham, UK
|
Arena Birmingham
|
Fri, Mar. 15
|
Dublin, Ireland
|
3Arena
|
Sun, Mar. 17
|
Glasgow, UK
|
SSE Hydro
|
Mon, Mar. 18
|
Manchester, UK
|
Manchester Arena
|
Wed, Mar. 20
|
Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
|
Rockhal
|
Fri, Mar. 22
|
Frankfurt, Germany
|
Festhalle
|
Sat, Mar. 23
|
Cologne, Germany
|
Lanxess Arena
|
Mon, Mar. 25
|
Amsterdam, Holland
|
Ziggo Dome
|
Wed, Mar. 27
|
Zurich, Switzerland
|
Hallenstadion
|
Thu, Mar. 28
|
Geneva, Switzerland
|
Arena Geneva
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.
