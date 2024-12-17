Nicklas Medical Staffing Appoints Josh Mohler as Chief Executive Officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. and WAYNE, Pa., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicklas Medical Staffing (NMS), a provider of staffing solutions nationwide to pathology and histology labs, and Argosy Healthcare Partners (AHP) portfolio company, announced the appointment of Josh Mohler as Chief Executive Officer.

Nicklas Medical Staffing

Most recently, Mohler served as Executive Director of Operations and Delivery for HealthCare Support (HSS), a healthcare staffing platform that provides custom hiring solutions across the U.S. Mohler oversaw client delivery, business development, internal team operations and recruitment. Mohler supported HSS in achieving significant growth and an exit to Ingenovis Health, a tech-enabled platform for healthcare staffing, and portfolio company of Cornell Capital and Trilantic North America. Earlier in his career, Mohler spent 10 years at Allegis Group as a divisional practice lead.

"I am thrilled to join NMS at such an exciting time for the company," said Mohler. "There is tremendous opportunity to build upon NMS' deep expertise in a growing niche and expand. Nicklas has established itself as a leader in providing highly skilled lab professionals to healthcare organizations, and I am excited to help the company scale to meet the increasing demand. I look forward to working with our dedicated team to continue delivering exceptional staffing solutions and become the number one choice for lab professionals and the healthcare facilities they serve."

Nicklas Medical Staffing continues to see expanding demand for its laboratory staffing solutions. With the backing of AHP, Nicklas will further grow its operations, enhance its service offerings, and broaden its lab staffing solutions. Mark Smith, Executive Chairman, stated, "Josh is an outstanding choice to lead Nicklas through its next phase of growth. Josh's experience at Allegis and most recently supporting HSS in scaling and exiting, provides him the perfect background to support taking NMS to the next level. Josh will further strengthen the company's reputation as the staffing solution of choice for lab professionals and the facilities they support."

Nicklas Medical Staffing

Nicklas Medical Staffing, headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, and founded in 2013, is a provider of staffing solutions for pathology and histology labs, specializing in connecting pathologists' assistants, histotechnologists, histotechnicians, and cytotechnologists with labs nationwide. With its expertise in recruiting highly specialized lab professionals, NMS helps labs optimize operational efficiency, enhance quality, and improve staff morale. The company's exclusive focus on supporting labs combined with its streamlined recruiting process have made it a trusted partner to both healthcare facilities and clinicians nationwide.

Argosy Healthcare Partners

Argosy Healthcare Partners ("AHP") is a lower middle market private equity firm dedicated to healthcare. AHP partners with founder owned healthcare businesses anywhere in the US with $1.0 – $3.0 million of EBITDA and executes control transactions. AHP is a platform built for founder-owned companies to support their culture, reinvest in their business, and help accelerate growth.

For further information, please visit :

Nicklas Medical Staffing: www.nicklasstaffing.com

Argosy Healthcare Partners: www.argosyhp.com

Contact:

Nicklas Medical Staffing

Josh Mohler, CEO

[email protected]

Argosy Healthcare Partners

Paul Barrett, Managing Partner

[email protected]

SOURCE Argosy Healthcare Partners