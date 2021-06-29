Nicor Gas named Most Trusted Utility Brand

NAPERVILLE, Ill., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicor Gas has been named a Most Trusted Utility Brand among residential customers, according to a 2021 study by Escalent, a top human behavior and analytics advisory firm. The recognition is based on a nationwide survey of more than 76,000 residential customers of the largest 140 utility companies to determine a Brand Trust Index score that ranks customer focus, community support, communications effectiveness, reliability, environmental dedication and company reputation.

"After a really challenging year, now more than ever our customers and communities need our assistance and that has come through financial programs, support for those affected by the pandemic and environmental stewardship initiatives," said John O. Hudson, president and CEO of Nicor Gas. "It is an honor to be recognized by our customers for our commitment that extends far beyond the delivery of clean, safe, reliable and affordable natural gas."

Nicor Gas joins the list of 38 utility companies that received the 2021 Most Trusted Brand designation for their industry-leading customer trust levels. In the natural gas category, Nicor Gas received a score of 723 on a 1,000-point scale.

According to the 2021 Cogent Syndicated Utility Brand & Customer Engagement™: Residential study from Escalent, customer trust in utility companies spiked to its highest score ever (706 out of 1,000 points) due to increased efforts by companies to communicate product options, environmental efforts and customer support during the pandemic.

"Our research shows that nearly all utilities provide great service levels, but an elite group has been able to build trusted brands that empower customers with valuable offerings and value-added information," said Chris Oberle, senior vice president at Escalent. "The most trusted utility brands include utilities that are making a positive impact on their customers, communities and financials."

In the past year, Nicor Gas has provided more than $25 million in bill payment assistance to customers who have been financially affected by the ongoing pandemic, committed to help 250,000 families meet their basic needs, pledged to help conserve 10,000 acres of open space within its service territory, delivered safe and reliable natural gas to customers during a polar vortex, and more recently, partnered with the American Red Cross of Illinois in disaster relief efforts after a tornado impacted service and displaced many more from their homes.

To learn more, visit nicorgas.com/alwayshere.

About Nicor Gas

Nicor Gas is one of four natural gas distribution companies of Southern Company Gas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO). Nicor Gas serves more than 2.2 million customers in a service territory that encompasses most of the northern third of Illinois, excluding the city of Chicago. For more information, visit www.nicorgas.com.

About Southern Company Gas

Southern Company Gas is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), America's premier energy company. Southern Company Gas serves approximately 4.3 million natural gas utility customers through its regulated distribution companies in four states with approximately 666,000 retail customers through its companies that market natural gas. Other nonutility businesses include investments in interstate pipelines, asset management for natural gas wholesale customers and ownership and operation of natural gas storage facilities. For more information, visit southerncompanygas.com.

