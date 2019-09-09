Nielsen and AI4ALL Announce Collaboration to Expand Diversity and Impact Through Artificial Intelligence

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) announced it has signed on as a sponsor for AI4ALL, a nonprofit focused on opening doors to artificial intelligence for underrepresented talent through education and mentorship.

"I have admired the work of AI4ALL since it started, and I am very proud for Nielsen to join this movement," said David Kenny, CEO and Chief Diversity Officer, Nielsen. "Nielsen data is increasingly turned into AI-enabled decisions for our media, retail and consumer goods clients. It is essential that both the data and models reflect everyone, and that everyone has new opportunities using AI. AI4ALL will help us make that happen."

This sponsorship aligns with Nielsen's focus on inclusivity across both its measurement solutions and workforce, as well as its commitment to making a positive social impact through its corporate social responsibility program, Nielsen Cares.

"We're excited to leverage the talent in Nielsen's employee base to help expose our students to a variety of career pathways in artificial intelligence," said Tess Posner, CEO, AI4ALL. "Nielsen is a unique addition to AI4ALL's corporate sponsorship program, and we are grateful that they recognize the importance of cultivating diverse rising AI talent."

ABOUT NIELSEN

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a global measurement and data analytics company that provides the most complete and trusted view available of consumers and markets worldwide. Our approach marries proprietary Nielsen data with other data sources to help clients around the world understand what's happening now, what's happening next, and how to best act on this knowledge. For more than 90 years Nielsen has provided data and analytics based on scientific rigor and innovation, continually developing new ways to answer the most important questions facing the media, advertising, retail and fast-moving consumer goods industries. An S&P 500 company, Nielsen has operations in over 100 countries, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit www.nielsen.com .

SOURCE Nielsen

Related Links

http://www.nielsen.com

