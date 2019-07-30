Nielsen And Quotient Technology Enter Strategic Partnership To Create New Industry Omni-Channel Data Set

NEW YORK, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with Quotient Technology (NYSE: QUOT), a leading digital-first provider of data, media, and promotions platforms powered by purchase data. Through this new strategic partnership, Nielsen will bring Quotient's omni-channel purchase intelligence into its audience and performance measurement to allow clients to deliver on the next frontier of data-driven marketing.

As consumers seek more integrated shopping experiences, brand marketers are increasingly using data to drive decisions on how they allocate their media investments and connect with the consumers along their purchase journey. Bringing together Quotient's retailer-powered data set of more than 100 million buyers and its media and promotions activation platforms with Nielsen measurement solutions, this strategic partnership will provide advertisers and agencies with exclusive access to consumer insights, enabling incremental sales through more sophisticated, data-powered marketing at scale.

"As marketers continue to adapt to connect with the omni-channel shopper, advertisers are blurring the lines between media and trade to capture incremental growth through a curated consumer experience," said Matt Krepsik, Global Head of Analytics at Nielsen. "This collaboration with Quotient aligns with our strategy to provide clients with consumer intelligence to inform and optimize their advertising investments across all the touchpoints on the purchase journey."

Through Nielsen insight and measurement solutions, clients will have access to Quotient's purchase and intent data set. This represents nearly 5 billion purchase transactions powered by retail partners generating more than $150 billion in annual sales, as well as Quotient's digital promotion data including billions of digital coupons clipped per year. Quotient data sets will be exclusively provided to Nielsen for integration across Nielsen Digital Ad Ratings, Campaign Lift and Multi-Touch Attribution, offering marketers with a trusted view of media exposure connected to comprehensive understanding of purchasing behavior and intent.

"We're excited to partner with Nielsen, bringing together two powerful data and media brands and platforms to enable efficient marketing spend," said Mir Aamir, CEO, Quotient Technology. "Consumer brand marketers are demanding seamless digital solutions to deliver results at scale. Together we can meet this need by bringing an unparalleled combination of insights, activation, and measurement that will propel the industry forward. "

The strategic partnership will also extend to Nielsen's analytics, activation and planning solutions, including Nielsen Marketing Cloud and Nielsen Media Impact. Nielsen customers will be able to seamlessly access Quotient Audiences' more than 2,500 consumer packaged goods (CPG) ready buyer segments through the Nielsen Marketing Cloud. By bringing together the companies' product and data offerings, Nielsen and Quotient will be able to provide advertisers, publishers and platforms with greater comparability across media channels and coverage across the retail space, including 20,000 stores across the United States. Nielsen plans to make lift measurement and activation services that use Quotient data available to clients beginning Sept. 1, 2019.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a global measurement and data analytics company that provides the most complete and trusted view available of consumers and markets worldwide. Our approach marries proprietary Nielsen data with other data sources to help clients around the world understand what's happening now, what's happening next, and how to best act on this knowledge. For more than 90 years Nielsen has provided data and analytics based on scientific rigor and innovation, continually developing new ways to answer the most important questions facing the media, advertising, retail and fast-moving consumer goods industries. An S&P 500 company, Nielsen has operations in over 100 countries, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit www.nielsen.com.

About Quotient

Quotient Technology is a leading digital promotions, media and analytics company that delivers personalized digital coupons and ads – informed by proprietary shopper and online engagement data – to millions of shoppers daily. We use our proprietary Promotions, Media, Audience and Analytics Cloud Platforms and services to seamlessly target audiences, optimize performance, and deliver measurable, incremental sales for CPG and retail marketers. We serve hundreds of CPGs and retailers nationwide, including Clorox, Procter & Gamble, General Mills, Unilever, Albertsons Companies, CVS, Dollar General and Ahold-Delhaize USA. Quotient is based in Mountain View, California, and has offices in Bangalore, India, Cincinnati, New York, Paris and London. Visit www.quotient.com for more information.

Contacts

Leslie Pitterson

leslie.pitterson@nielsen.com

917-562-0715

Randy Zane

rzane@quotient.com

917-502-1132

SOURCE Nielsen

Related Links

http://www.nielsen.com

