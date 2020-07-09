Nielsen And SKU Ninja + WhyteSpyder Combine Tools To Empower Walmart Suppliers To Optimize Online Content And Performance

NEW YORK, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) Global Connect and industry-leading e-commerce experts SKU Ninja + WhyteSpyder announced today a joint effort to help Walmart suppliers optimize their content on Walmart.com. As SKU Ninja + WhyteSpyder joins Nielsen's Connect Partner Network, this strengthened relationship will deliver a powerful new solution for companies to enhance item discoverability, search rankings, content and sales within Walmart's online ecosystem.

With this announcement, the addition of SKU Ninja , WhyteSpyder's distinguished online software platform, to Nielsen's Connect Partner universe will bring to light a full suite of solutions to help users manage, monitor and publish online content. For companies who participate in Walmart's One Version of Truth (OVT) program, which is available exclusively through Nielsen, this alliance will also expand the capabilities available within the OVT platform. Within a business environment where online performance is of paramount importance, this collaborative relationship will help companies tackle obstacles that vendors and suppliers encounter when selling items across digital platforms such as Walmart.com and Walmart Pickup & Delivery.

"Our software is based on years of experience solving the unique problems brands experience when selling products online," said J.S. Bull, CEO of SKU Ninja + WhyteSpyder. "We're excited to scale and combine our data with a company as esteemed as Nielsen, to give users across the U.S. the tools they need to win online."

"We are excited to welcome industry leader SKU Ninja + WhyteSpyder to our Connect Partner Network," said Brett Jones, Global Leader, Nielsen Connect Partner Network. "In today's heightened consumer marketplace, optimized online content is critically important and will be foundational to the future success of brands who sell on Walmart.com and beyond. Specific to Walmart suppliers, we are thrilled that the addition of SKU Ninja into our network will also deliver one truth of performance measurement of item content and a seamless place to improve content within the OVT platform. We are truly looking forward to collaborating."

For additional information on SKU Ninja + WhyteSpyder's presence within Nielsen's Connect Partner Network please go to: https://microsites.nielsen.com/connectedpartnernetwork/whytespyder/ .

