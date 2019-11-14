Nielsen Expands Analytic Relationship with General Mills, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) announced details around its growing analytic relationship with General Mills, Inc. With this announcement, General Mills will advance its analytic cogency through Nielsen's new Connect platform within the U.S. and will expand its international service engagements within key global markets.

For over a decade, through its Global Connect business, Nielsen has been a strategic ally to General Mills' business, providing data to increase visibility into current and emerging trends in the space. As the global consumer packaged goods (CPG) and retail landscape becomes increasingly competitive, fragmented and digital, Nielsen's strength in technology, comprehensive view into fast-growing markets such as the pet food category and leading insights on consumer consumption across the globe will support General Mills' global growth framework.

"Through Nielsen Connect, we will be expanding General Mills' view into the consumer marketplace to provide a deeper understanding of their core consumer needs, propel faster data-driven decisions to foster a more nimble operating environment and generate a prime environment for General Mills to make more meaningful connections between their consumers and brands," said Laura McCullough, Executive Vice President of U.S. Manufacturer Client Success, Nielsen. "Nielsen is shaping a smarter market, and as we enhance our relationship and work with General Mills, we are excited to fuel their next phase of growth around the world."

