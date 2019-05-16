Nielsen Expands Local Media Impact To Nineteen Additional Markets Across Local TV & Radio

NEW YORK, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Local Nielsen Media Impact (Local NMI), a solution that provides unparalleled local media planning and cross-channel optimization across Local TV and Radio, is expanding to include 19 additional markets. Local NMI enables agencies, advertisers, and media sellers to plan media for advance audience segments in 44 DMAs (inclusive of all 48 PPM metros) representing 25 Local People Meter and now 19 TV Set Meter markets. These 19 new markets will be available to clients beginning the week of May 20th.

Local Nielsen Media Impact is built with respondent level data to allow in-depth cross-platform analyses for both local TV and Radio separately, as well as TV and Radio together. Combined with Nielsen Scarborough local consumer insights, these combinations of TV, Radio plus Scarborough provide cross-media optimization at an individual-person level and enable granular advanced audience segmentation.

"The addition of more markets to Local Nielsen Media Impact gives greater levels of precision to buyers and sellers looking to plan and execute more efficient media transactions in local markets," said Jay Nielsen, SVP, Product Leadership, Nielsen. "Local NMI unlocks access to new insights on media allocation and schedule optimization to better reach a variety of audiences across media vehicles."

As audience-based media buying evolves across platforms, Nielsen is leveraging the unique power of Scarborough, true in-market local data, to analyze advanced audience segments including behavioral, attitudinal, and cross-platform media behavior attributes. Local Nielsen Media Impact drives improved delivery for advertising campaigns and greatly simplifies the planning process on a local level across TV and radio with more media types to come in the future.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a global measurement and data analytics company that provides the most complete and trusted view available of consumers and markets worldwide. Our approach marries proprietary Nielsen data with other data sources to help clients around the world understand what's happening now, what's happening next, and how to best act on this knowledge. For more than 90 years Nielsen has provided data and analytics based on scientific rigor and innovation, continually developing new ways to answer the most important questions facing the media, advertising, retail and fast-moving consumer goods industries. An S&P 500 company, Nielsen has operations in over 100 countries, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit www.nielsen.com .

