Nielsen Honors The Top Package Design Innovations From Around The Globe

NEW YORK, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) announced the global winners of the 2019 Nielsen Design Impact Awards, recognizing successful package redesigns in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) space. Over the past three years, the Nielsen Design Impact Award has gained distinction and prestige within the design community for underscoring the very real and measurable business value of outstanding package design. Building on the success of these awards within the U.S. market, this year, Nielsen opened the award entry door to include global submissions, netting 10 winning brands from around the world.

"Great package design can be found in every market, yet it rarely gets the recognition it deserves," said Kyle McKinley, VP of Nielsen BASES Design Solutions. "We created the Nielsen Design Impact Awards to honor brands that are elevating the role of packaging in the marketing mix, bringing light to the tremendous contribution effective package design brings to a brand's bottom line."

Moving beyond engaging esthetics, Nielsen broke new ground in 2016 by creating the first U.S. package design award to leverage retail performance data as part of the winner identification process. This year, hundreds of CPG brands and their design agencies submitted their best entries for product package redesigns that were successfully launched between Jan. 1, 2016, and Jan. 1, 2018. Nielsen reviewed in-market performance of all submissions using Nielsen's Retail Measurement Sales data, identifying brands that experienced a demonstrable increase in retail dollar sales and units during the year that followed the redesign launch. Complementing sales data, Nielsen also conducted a survey of thousands of consumers to assess how well each redesign addressed its core communication objectives and to gauge purchase preference for the new packages over the old ones.

Ten winning brands emerged and were recognized for leveraging both the art and science of design within the global CPG space. These winners represent a diverse range of business situations across food, beverage alcohol, personal and home care.



THE GLOBAL WINNERS OF THE 2019 NIELSEN DESIGN IMPACT AWARDS*:

Nice! (U.S.; Parent Company: Walgreens; Design Agency: Soulsight)

(U.S.; Parent Company: Walgreens; Design Agency: Soulsight) M&M'S (U.S.; Parent Company: Mars Wrigley Confectionery; Designed by: Mars Wrigley Confectionery)

(U.S.; Parent Company: Mars Wrigley Confectionery; Designed by: Mars Wrigley Confectionery) Icelandic Provisions ™ Skyr (U.S.; Parent Company: Icelandic Provisions ™ ; Design Agency: Moxie Sozo)

(U.S.; Parent Company: Icelandic Provisions ; Design Agency: Moxie Sozo) Hess Select (U.S.; Parent Company: The Hess Collection Winery; Designer: Michael McDermott )

(U.S.; Parent Company: The Hess Collection Winery; Designer: ) Alpura ( Mexico ; Parent Company: Alpura; Design Agency: Foic Lecanda)

( ; Parent Company: Alpura; Design Agency: Foic Lecanda) Arawana Oil ( China ; Parent Company: Yihai Kerry ; Design Agency: Dongdao Creative Branding Group and Posher Design)

( ; Parent Company: ; Design Agency: Dongdao Creative Branding Group and Posher Design) MAQ ( South Africa ; Parent Company: Bliss Brands; Design Agency: Fountainhead)

( ; Parent Company: Bliss Brands; Design Agency: Fountainhead) Playboy Deodorants ( South Africa ; Parent Company: Amka Products; Design Agency: Sainsbury Design)

( ; Parent Company: Amka Products; Design Agency: Sainsbury Design) Prestígio ( Brazil ; Parent Company: Nestle; Design Agency: DBA B+G)

( ; Parent Company: Nestle; Design Agency: DBA B+G) Satis! ( Brazil ; Parent Company: Ajinomoto do Brazil ; Design Agency: Arcwwbrasil)

McKinley adds, "Brands around the world are designing with change in mind. Across all 10 honorees we saw common themes that bridged their redesign success. Brands who are winning with design are designing with a hyperfocus on the ebbs and flows occurring within the business and consumer landscape. They are leaning into design to stretch beyond a category norm, using design to address white space or leveraging design to respond to shifts in consumer preferences and behavior whether that's the growth of health and wellness, increasing screen time or changing retail platforms. Ultimately, this year's winners were best in class at creatively using their pack redesign as the vehicle to effectively address the evolving needs of today's consumer."

Learn more about package design testing , the Nielsen Design Impact Awards, the methodology used to assess each submission and access in-depth stories from this year's winners.

*All products and company names are trademarks of their respective holders. No affiliation or endorsement is expressed or implied.

ABOUT NIELSEN

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a global measurement and data analytics company that provides the most complete and trusted view available of consumers and markets worldwide. Our approach marries proprietary Nielsen data with other data sources to help clients around the world understand what's happening now, what's happening next, and how to best act on this knowledge. For more than 90 years Nielsen has provided data and analytics based on scientific rigor and innovation, continually developing new ways to answer the most important questions facing the media, advertising, retail and fast-moving consumer goods industries. An S&P 500 company, Nielsen has operations in over 100 countries, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit www.nielsen.com .



SOURCE Nielsen

Related Links

http://www.nielsen.com

